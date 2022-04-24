Shanghai faces new outcry; Hong Kong, Singapore ease curbs: Global Covid updates
As Covid-19 cases in several European countries continue to witness a surge, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand are expected to remove most of the Covid-induced restrictions next week. In Hong Kong, the daily tally remained below the 1,000-mark for an entire week after it faced a massive surge earlier in March - reporting over 70,000 cases in a day.
Meanwhile in China’s Shanghai, the latest Covid hotspot, authorities have reportedly installed barriers in front of several residential buildings to curb the movement of people in a bid to overcome the current wave, triggering a fresh outcry as locals struggle for essentials.
Top 8 updates on global Covid-19 situation
1. Italy on Saturday reported 70,520 new Covid cases, against 73,212 the day before. The daily number of deaths fell to 143 from 202 on Saturday, the country’s health ministry said, according to reports.
2. France witnessed a single-day spike of 88,389 Covid-19 cases cases on Saturday as the nation braces to cast vote for the second round of presidential elections amid the current wave.
3. Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of Covid have erected mesh barriers outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city's 25 million people to stay home, news agency Reuters reported.
4. Fresh cases in China’s financial hub of Shanghai trickled down slightly for Saturday, but remained in the tens of thousands. The city recorded around 21,000 cases, versus 23,300 a day earlier.
5. Hong Kong will allow entry of non-residents from May for the first time in more than two years. Foreign travellers will be subject to the same procedure as residents, the government said. The announcement comes as daily infections stayed under 1000 for more than a week from a peak of more than 70,000 on March 3.
6. Singapore will remove most remaining coronavirus restrictions from April 26 and ease its entry requirements for travellers, its health ministry said in response to a decline in new daily infections. The measures include removing limits on group sizes and allowing the full return of employees to workplaces, while lowering the Southeast Asian financial hub's alert level for the first time since the pandemic started.
7. Thailand is set to scrap on-arrival Covid tests from May, an official said on Saturday, in the latest measure to revive its battered tourism industry, Reuters reported. Visitors are encouraged to perform antigen self-tests during their stay, instead of the current "Test & Go" scheme, where arrivals must isolate themselves in a hotel while awaiting the result of a test on arrival.
8. Coronavirus emerged as the third leading cause of deaths in the United States as around 4,60,000 deaths linked to the virus were recorded in 2021, highlights one of the latest reports by the top US medical body. Cancer and heart attack were the first and second death causes respectively.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP)
Covid was 3rd leading cause of deaths in US in 2021 for 2nd straight year: CDC
Coronavirus emerged as one of the leading causes of deaths in the United States as around 4,60,000 deaths linked to the virus were recorded in 2021, highlights one of the latest reports by the top medical body - the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The US saw the highest date in 2021 since 2003, according to the top medical body. A highly infectious Omicron variant then drove the surge.
From sanctions to shelling: Key moments in two months of Ukraine war
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its third month on Sunday with no end in sight to Moscow's aggression in the war-torn nation. Key moments of the Ukraine War: 1. First round of peace talks, Ukraine applies for EU membership- The first round of “peace talks” between the two sides took place four days after the aggression. However, no breakthrough was achieved. Russia gags media- Amid growing criticism, the Kremlin then blocked Twitter, Facebook.
Zelenskyy wants Asian countries to 'change their attitude' towards Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he wanted the Asian counties to “change their attitude” towards his country as Europe did following the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy told a press conference that some NATO members underestimated Ukraine which forced the alliance to not accept it as a member, calling it a “gross mistake”. India along with several Asian countries have abstained on multiple Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations in the last few weeks.
Sri lanka loan talks 'fruitful', says IMF as World Bank readies relief package
The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said that it had "fruitful technical discussions" with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on its loan request. As the island nation - with a population of 22 million - struggles to pay for imports, the World Bank has also stated it is preparing an emergency aid package to mitigate the crisis. Sri Lanka is battling a crushing debt crisis, resulting in scarce supplies of food and fuel, and prolonged power outages.
Only 29% of hospitalised Covid patients fully well one year on: Study
Not even one in four people have completely recovered from Covid a full year after being hospitalised with the disease, a UK study indicated Sunday, warning that long Covid could become a common condition. The study looked at the health of people who were discharged from 39 British hospitals with Covid between March 2020 and April 2021, then assessed the recovery of 807 of them five months and one year later.
