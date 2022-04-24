India sees over 2,500 new Covid cases for 2nd straight day: Today’s top 7 updates

The daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,500-mark for the second straight day as India reported 2,593 fresh infections on Sunday. The daily cases stayed above the 2,000-mark for the entire week except on Tuesday. Forty-four Covid-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the data shared by the health ministry on Sunday.

Here are today’s top 7 updates on Covid-19 situation in India

1. Active cases inch closer to 16,000

With an addition of 794 new cases, the number of active cases in India rose to 15,873 on Saturday. The share of active cases in the total confirmed cases so far also went up in the last 24 hours and stood at 0.04 per cent.

2. Over 15,000 new cases this week in India

India added 15,538 new Covid-19 cases this week ( 2,527 on Saturday; 2,541 cases on Friday; 2,380 on Thursday; 2,067 on Wednesday; 1,247 on Tuesday and 2,183 on Monday.) In the previous week ending April 17, India reported 6,826 new cases.

3. Delhi sees 1,000+ cases for the second straight day

Delhi on Saturday registered 1,094 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent. On Friday, the capital had recorded 1,042 cases and two deaths

4. Maharashtra sees highest one-day spike in a month

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25.One fatality was also reported, taking the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said. On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 Covid-19 infections.

5. Covid situation in other states

West Bengal on Saturday registered a Covid death after a gap of 19 days. 31 fresh cases were also recorded in the last 24 hours. Chhattisgarh and J&K reported 3 new cases each. Madhya Pradesh reported 21 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, whereas Gujarat reported 8 as per data shared by PTI.

6. Over 1,700 recoveries in last 24 hours

1,755 people recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,19,479. The recovery rate remains stable at 98.75 per cent.

7. 19 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

A total of 19,05,374 vaccine jabs were administered in the last 24 hours, of which, 75 thousand were booster jabs given to adults under the age of 60. 187.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.