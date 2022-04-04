Live
Breaking: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Published on Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise a litre each, the 12th increase in less than 2 weeks, taking total hike to ₹8.40 a litre.
Number Theory: The March of summer - A cool start with a hot end
An HT analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that this March was an ‘unusual’ month.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:53 AM IST
NIA arrests absconding Maoist in Assam, detains 2 suspects
NIA conducted search operations in 17 locations across Assam including Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts. The raids were conducted in connection with the arrest of senior Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee (alias Kanchan da) along with his associate Akash Orang (alias Kajal).
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Kashmiri Pandits will be able to return to Valley soon: RSS chief
Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a programme organised by a Jammu-based Kashmiri Pandit outfit, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK).
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 04:34 AM IST
Meteor shower or space debris? Experts weigh in as blazing streaks light up
On Saturday, a mysterious blaze of light caught the attention of stargazers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
Three men from Jammu’s Rajouri — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in Shopian on July 18, 2020 and labelled “terrorists”.
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Bengal Congress councillor’s killers received ₹7 lakh from his brother: Police
Naren Kandu’s son, Dipak, who contested the civic polls on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket against his uncle and lost, was the first person to be arrested. The Congress and Tapan Kandu’s family have demanded a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that TMC leaders and the local police have links with the murder.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Iconic Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh closed for public after supporting cable snaps
Laxman Jhula is a suspension bridge across the river Ganges in Rishikesh, connecting the villages of Tapovan to Jonk. Tapovan is in Tehri Garhwal district, on the west bank of the river, while Jonk is in Pauri Garhwal district, on the east bank. The bridge will be closed permanently when the new bridge built parallel to it is completed.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Man tries to breach Gorakhnath Temple security, injures two cops
The officials said the man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was overpowered by a group of security personnel after over 10 minutes during which he was injured. Later, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Big Boss winner, popular singer among 142 detained as cops bust Hyderabad rave
The police said they had arrested two persons – pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and his partner Abishek Vuppala in connection with the incident. Another partner Arjun Veeramachineni is absconding.
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 05:08 AM IST
2 held, 6 gms cocaine seized in hotel raid
The Hyderabad police busted a late-night party at a pub in the upscale Banjara Hills and detained around 150 persons, including former Union minister K Chiranjeevi’s niece, officials said on Sunday
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Can’t build Amaravati in six months, Jagan govt tells HC
An affidavit to this effect was filed by state chief secretary Sameer Sharma in the high court on Friday. The plea is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST
From 780 units to 80: How Kollam lost its cashew capital status
Now, Omana is among 200,000-odd cashew workers rendered jobless in the last four years in Kollam district and neighbouring areas.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
2 Kerala fire officials suspended, 3 shifted for training PFI men
The fire force service association said that earlier also such training was imparted to many other organisations and it was unfair to single out these officers.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Amid halal row, meat sales continue to soar in Karnataka
A demand to ban halal meat in Karnataka and calls for its boycott on Varshadodaku, the day after Ugadi festival, on Sunday, seemed to have had no major impact on meat sales as people continued with big purchases of mutton and chicken
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:12 AM IST