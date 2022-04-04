Home / India News / Breaking: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Live

Breaking: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise

  • Breaking news updates April 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise

    Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise a litre each, the 12th increase in less than 2 weeks, taking total hike to 8.40 a litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
india news

Breaking: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise

  • Breaking news updates April 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Number Theory: The March of summer - A cool start with a hot end

An HT analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that this March was an ‘unusual’ month.
The month of March has just ended, but the heatwave is already on the rise. (Representational photo)
The month of March has just ended, but the heatwave is already on the rise. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

NIA arrests absconding Maoist in Assam, detains 2 suspects

NIA conducted search operations in 17 locations across Assam including Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts. The raids were conducted in connection with the arrest of senior Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee (alias Kanchan da) along with his associate Akash Orang (alias Kajal).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an absconding Maoist leader from Dibrugarh in Assam. They also detained two suspected Maoists in Karimganj. (ANI PHOTO.)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an absconding Maoist leader from Dibrugarh in Assam. They also detained two suspected Maoists in Karimganj. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purakayastha
Close Story
india news

Kashmiri Pandits will be able to return to Valley soon: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a programme organised by a Jammu-based Kashmiri Pandit outfit, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK).
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 04:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Close Story
india news

Meteor shower or space debris? Experts weigh in as blazing streaks light up

On Saturday, a mysterious blaze of light caught the attention of stargazers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra. (ANI)
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra. (ANI)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/nagpur
Close Story
india news

Fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain

Three men from Jammu’s Rajouri — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in Shopian on July 18, 2020 and labelled “terrorists”.
Image used only for representation (PTI)
Image used only for representation (PTI)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Bengal Congress councillor’s killers received 7 lakh from his brother: Police

Naren Kandu’s son, Dipak, who contested the civic polls on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket against his uncle and lost, was the first person to be arrested. The Congress and Tapan Kandu’s family have demanded a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that TMC leaders and the local police have links with the murder.
An amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh was given to the killers of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu who was gunned down in public at Jhalda in Bengal’s Purulia district on March 13. (GETTY IMAGES.)
An amount of 7 lakh was given to the killers of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu who was gunned down in public at Jhalda in Bengal’s Purulia district on March 13. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Iconic Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh closed for public after supporting cable snaps

Laxman Jhula is a suspension bridge across the river Ganges in Rishikesh, connecting the villages of Tapovan to Jonk. Tapovan is in Tehri Garhwal district, on the west bank of the river, while Jonk is in Pauri Garhwal district, on the east bank. The bridge will be closed permanently when the new bridge built parallel to it is completed.
Local policemen guarding the Laxman Jhula gate after one of its wires snapped on Sunday. (HT PHOTO.)
Local policemen guarding the Laxman Jhula gate after one of its wires snapped on Sunday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Man tries to breach Gorakhnath Temple security, injures two cops

The officials said the man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was overpowered by a group of security personnel after over 10 minutes during which he was injured. Later, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district is part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI PHOTO.)
The Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district is part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Big Boss winner, popular singer among 142 detained as cops bust Hyderabad rave

The police said they had arrested two persons – pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and his partner Abishek Vuppala in connection with the incident. Another partner Arjun Veeramachineni is absconding.
More than 150 people, including 39 women were detained and some of them were let off after questioning. Later in the afternoon, the police released a list of 142 people, including 19 staff members of the pub located in a 5-star hotel in Banjara Hills. (ANI PHOTO.)
More than 150 people, including 39 women were detained and some of them were let off after questioning. Later in the afternoon, the police released a list of 142 people, including 19 staff members of the pub located in a 5-star hotel in Banjara Hills. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

2 held, 6 gms cocaine seized in hotel raid

The Hyderabad police busted a late-night party at a pub in the upscale Banjara Hills and detained around 150 persons, including former Union minister K Chiranjeevi’s niece, officials said on Sunday
Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand issued orders suspending Banjara Hills inspector Shiva Chandra and issued a charge memo to assistant commissioner of police M Sudarshan for their alleged negligence in controlling narcotics in pubs and bars. (HT Archives)
Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand issued orders suspending Banjara Hills inspector Shiva Chandra and issued a charge memo to assistant commissioner of police M Sudarshan for their alleged negligence in controlling narcotics in pubs and bars. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Can’t build Amaravati in six months, Jagan govt tells HC

An affidavit to this effect was filed by state chief secretary Sameer Sharma in the high court on Friday. The plea is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.
The Andhra Pradesh chief secretary brought to the notice of the high court that the development and allotment of reconstituted plots to the farmers who had given their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme would also take time. (HT Photo)
The Andhra Pradesh chief secretary brought to the notice of the high court that the development and allotment of reconstituted plots to the farmers who had given their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme would also take time. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

From 780 units to 80: How Kollam lost its cashew capital status

Now, Omana is among 200,000-odd cashew workers rendered jobless in the last four years in Kollam district and neighbouring areas.
Kollam’s cashew industry, once the highest earner of foreign exchange after basmati rice, is a shadow of its former self. (Vivek R Nair)
Kollam’s cashew industry, once the highest earner of foreign exchange after basmati rice, is a shadow of its former self. (Vivek R Nair)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Kollam
Close Story
india news

2 Kerala fire officials suspended, 3 shifted for training PFI men

The fire force service association said that earlier also such training was imparted to many other organisations and it was unfair to single out these officers.
A controversy had erupted in Kerala after photos of fire service officials training Popular Front of India workers were widely shared on social media platforms. (Social media)
A controversy had erupted in Kerala after photos of fire service officials training Popular Front of India workers were widely shared on social media platforms. (Social media)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Amid halal row, meat sales continue to soar in Karnataka

A demand to ban halal meat in Karnataka and calls for its boycott on Varshadodaku, the day after Ugadi festival, on Sunday, seemed to have had no major impact on meat sales as people continued with big purchases of mutton and chicken
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, a right-wing group in the state, on Sunday thanked the people for remaining away from buying halal meat, even though they presented no evidence to support the claim. (ANI)
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, a right-wing group in the state, on Sunday thanked the people for remaining away from buying halal meat, even though they presented no evidence to support the claim. (ANI)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out