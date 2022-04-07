Home / India News / BREAKING: CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today, say sources
BREAKING: CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today, say sources

  Breaking news updates April 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST
hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    PM Modi expresses gratitude to health sector on World Health Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day. 

  • Apr 07, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today: Sources

    CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today at 6:30 pm, say sources. 

  • Apr 07, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    PM Modi on discussions held in Parliament in the 2nd half of the budget session

    Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views: PM Modi

60 cases between husband, wife in 41 years. Chief Justice says, 'Some people…'

The warring couple whose case stunned the Supreme Court remained married for 30 years and then separated for 11 years. 
The couple has 60 cases in 41 years of their married life including 11 years of separation. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:02 AM IST
hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Al-Qaeda won't but Indian Muslims will…: Himanta Biswa on hijab row

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the significance of uniform is there is no difference between Hindu, Muslim; rich and poor in schools, which al Qaeda will not understand. 
Himanta Biswa Sarma said al Qaeda will never understand the significance of uniform. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 07:14 AM IST
hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

‘Revoke arbitrary travel ban’: Amnesty International to India on Aakar Patel

Patel, a former head of Amnesty International's now-closed India arm, said a day ago authorities at the Bengaluru airport stopped him from flying to the United States.
Ex-Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel (File Photo/AFP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 06:11 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Laws should not be reduced to ‘lip service’, top court tells govt

The remarks were made by a bench headed by justice Uday U Lalit that was taking stock of the efficacy of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in terms of the number of competent protection officers as well as the number of shelter homes.
Bhati was appearing for the central government to apprise the top court of the steps taken by them to make the domestic violence Act effective, since its inception 17 years ago.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 04:53 AM IST
Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Odisha man arrested for vandalising Jagannath temple kitchen, motive unclear: Cop

The Puri Police said they are still working to establish the motive of the man arrested for vandalising the kitchen of Jagannath temple
Puri district SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the Khurda resident arrested for vandalising the kitchen of Jagannath temple has been arrested (ANI)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:22 AM IST
Debabrata Mohanty
india news

Covid-19: India reports first case of highly transmissible XE variant

The hybrid of two omicron strains BA.1 and BA.2 was detected in a 50-year-old woman who had traveled to the city from South Africa in February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.
The hybrid strain, which was first detected in the UK, could be the most transmissible variant yet, according to the World Health Organization.(HT file photo)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Bloomberg
india news

Tribunal finds discrepancies in Assam woman’s claims, declares her foreigner

There are mismatches in the name and age of the woman’s father, grandfather, brothers and also dissimilarities in her own name and age.
The woman’s citizenship was first questioned by the Election Commission of India in 1997. (Representational Image)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
india news

Mumbai civic body says first case of Sars-Cov-2 variant XE found; Centre denies

An infection of the XE sub-variant of the Sars-CoV-2 Omicron variant was reported in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The first case of new Covid-19 variant called XE has been reportedly detected in Mumbai. (PTI)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Eeshanpriya M S and Rhythma Kaul, Mumbai/new Delhi
india news

After Delhi, Punjab, it’s Himachal’s turn to see a revolution: Kejriwal

Accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM sounds poll bugle as Aam Aadmi Party begins campaign in hill state
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Maan during roadshow in Mandi on Wednesday (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Naresh K Thakur
india news

CAG pushes for increasing intake of women in Army’s short service commission

As of January 2020, there were 1,648 women officers in the army — 4% of the total strength of commissioned officers in the force.
The army currently has a shortage of more than 7,700 officers, according to government data
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:46 AM IST
HT Correspondent
india news

Baghel to inaugurate renovated Shivrinarayan temple on April 10

Under the state government’s Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit project, Chhattisgarh chief minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan temple on April 10, an official privy to the development said on Wednesday
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(HT file photo)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 06:24 AM IST
HT Correspondent
india news

Lakshadweep makes Wednesday a ‘cycle day’ for govt employees

Employees with physical disabilities and serious medical history are exempted from the cycle day observation, the order from the secretariat of the island administration said.
Though the order said it will be effective from April 6, a section of officials sought time till next Wednesday while others followed it in letter and spirit, according to reports from the island. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Karnataka CM meets ministers, party leaders in Delhi

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai — who is on a two-day visit to the national capital — on Wednesday talked about the multiple tasks assigned to the state government by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi
Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai — who is on a two-day visit to the national capital — on Wednesday talked about the multiple tasks assigned to the state government by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi. (Twitter)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

TRS blocks NHs over paddy purchase

Traffic on the national highways connecting Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur and Vijayawada came to a halt between 9 am and 12 noon, as the TRS party leaders and cadre staged a rasta roko protests at several places over paddy procurement.
Braving the scorching summer, the TRS functionaries sat on a dharna (protests) demanding that the Centre procure the entire paddy from Telangana without any conditions. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
