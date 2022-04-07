BREAKING: CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today, say sources

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST
PM Modi expresses gratitude to health sector on World Health Day
आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥
Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day.
Apr 07, 2022 07:27 AM IST
CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today: Sources
CCEA cabinet meeting likely to be held today at 6:30 pm, say sources.
Apr 07, 2022 07:26 AM IST
PM Modi on discussions held in Parliament in the 2nd half of the budget session
Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views.
The remarks were made by a bench headed by justice Uday U Lalit that was taking stock of the efficacy of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in terms of the number of competent protection officers as well as the number of shelter homes.
The hybrid of two omicron strains BA.1 and BA.2 was detected in a 50-year-old woman who had traveled to the city from South Africa in February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.
Under the state government’s Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit project, Chhattisgarh chief minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan temple on April 10, an official privy to the development said on Wednesday
Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai — who is on a two-day visit to the national capital — on Wednesday talked about the multiple tasks assigned to the state government by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi
Traffic on the national highways connecting Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur and Vijayawada came to a halt between 9 am and 12 noon, as the TRS party leaders and cadre staged a rasta roko protests at several places over paddy procurement.