Breaking News: Early morning showers hit Delhi

  Breaking news updates February 9, 2022:


Updated on Feb 09, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Feb 09, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Hijab row: Maintain peace, says Karnataka high court as tempers flare

    Observing that only a “mischievous section will keep the issue burning,” the Karnataka high court on Tuesday appealed to students and the public at large to maintain peace as the hijab row escalated in various parts of the state. Read More

  • Feb 09, 2022 06:42 AM IST

    Quad focused on action, not talk, says O’Farrell on grouping meet in Melbourne

    The Quad is a permanent body “focused on action, not talk” and the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific is expected to be one of the key issues to be discussed when foreign ministers of the grouping meet in Melbourne this week, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell has said. Read More

  • Feb 09, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Early morning showers in Delhi

    Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

LIVE: Early morning showers hit Delhi

Updated on Feb 09, 2022 07:37 AM IST
By hindustan times.com
Planning to fly to Canada? Read Indian embassy's advisory on anti-mandate stir

The High Commission, based in Canada's capital city of Ottawa, which has been besieged by protesters, also released a helpline number for those in need.
Police officers walk past parked tractors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Police officers walk past parked tractors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Seven soldiers missing after avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

  • Arunachal Pradesh governor brigadier (retd) BD Mishra and chief minister Pema Khandu also expressed shock.
As per the reports, two of the soldiers whose bodies were recovered belonged to Jammu and one from Kathua. (Image for representational purpose)
As per the reports, two of the soldiers whose bodies were recovered belonged to Jammu and one from Kathua. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:17 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
India for ensuring equality and justice for Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority

India has consistently raised the issue of devolution of powers to Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority as part of efforts to address the situation in the wake of the island nation’s civil war
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said India will “always stand with Sri Lanka during its times of need”, and his Lankan counterpart GL Peiris “expressed gratitude for India’s recent assistance”. (Twitter/SLinIndia)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said India will “always stand with Sri Lanka during its times of need”, and his Lankan counterpart GL Peiris “expressed gratitude for India’s recent assistance”. (Twitter/SLinIndia)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
In a U-turn, HNLC says ready for unconditional peace talks

‘As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,’ HNLC has said in a press release.
The HNLC called on the government to appoint an official interlocutor to show its seriousness to the cause of peace. (Representational Image)
The HNLC called on the government to appoint an official interlocutor to show its seriousness to the cause of peace. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang
Ensure equality and justice for Tamil minority: India to Lanka

At their delegation-level talks on Monday, Jaishankar and Peiris discussed the gamut of bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen the close and friendly ties.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar raised the matter with his Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris, who was on a three-day visit to India for consultations on bilateral relations. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar raised the matter with his Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris, who was on a three-day visit to India for consultations on bilateral relations. (PTI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
All 5 Congress MLAs join BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year.
The Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, handed over the letter of support to Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. (PTI)
The Congress delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, handed over the letter of support to Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong
Nearly 60mn in 15-18 age group have taken first jab: Govt data

Although around 4.2 million adolescents received their first vaccine dose on day one, according to government data, it took at least a week to administer the second and final dose
The government expanded its Covid-19 vaccination coverage to adolescents from January 3. (AFP)
The government expanded its Covid-19 vaccination coverage to adolescents from January 3. (AFP)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar
Heckled by group in saffron scarves, burqa-clad student stands her ground

In the purported video, the girl is seen walking towards the college when some saffron-clad students charge towards her, screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Unintimidated, she screams ‘Allah hu Akbar’ back at them.
Video grab of a burqa-clad student being heckled by a group at a pre-university college in Karnataka’s Mandya district. (ANI)
Video grab of a burqa-clad student being heckled by a group at a pre-university college in Karnataka’s Mandya district. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Udupi
Anti-conversion bill gets Haryana cabinet nod, to be tabled in assembly

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed legislation, there have been umpteen cases of religious conversions, both mass and individual.
The proposed legislation which state home minister, Anil Vij, says is a law against ‘Love jihad’ is primarily aimed at stopping forced religious conversions. (HT Photo)
The proposed legislation which state home minister, Anil Vij, says is a law against ‘Love jihad’ is primarily aimed at stopping forced religious conversions. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
NDA, no data available: Chidambaram takes jibe at ‘lack of govt info’

Former finance minister also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Monday which termed the principal opposition as the ‘tukde-tukde gang’
Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram speaks in the Upper House on Tuesday (ANI)
Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram speaks in the Upper House on Tuesday (ANI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Activist urges T’gana CM to lead fight against LIC privatisation

Stating that Telangana’s fight against the privatisation of the public sector enterprises has set the tone for a wider coalition being formed among the states to protect federalism, Sarma said the central guidelines also ignored the states’ role in setting up the CPSEs.
Describing the move to disinvest in the LIC as disastrous, ex-union energy secretary EA Sarma said it would result in dismantling the vast social security cover the corporation provides and endanger the interests of its crores of policyholders. (HT)
Describing the move to disinvest in the LIC as disastrous, ex-union energy secretary EA Sarma said it would result in dismantling the vast social security cover the corporation provides and endanger the interests of its crores of policyholders. (HT)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:18 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jagan credits 285 crore to OBC beneficiaries under DBT scheme

The beneficiaries include tailors, barbers and dhobis (washermen) having their units. Under the scheme, an amount of 10,000 was credited into the accounts of each beneficiary, the chief minister said.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says his government considers the Backward Classes as the backbone of the society and is empowering the weaker sections socially, economically, and politically. (HT)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says his government considers the Backward Classes as the backbone of the society and is empowering the weaker sections socially, economically, and politically. (HT)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:17 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED summons Swapna over new allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, following interviews she gave recently raising allegations against IAS officer M Sivasankar -- another accused
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi at 11 am on Wednesday. (PTI File)
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi at 11 am on Wednesday. (PTI File)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Maha panel report says OBCs form 38% of state’s population

The commission, meanwhile, is likely to meet on February 21 to discuss its proposed statewide socio-economic, political and caste survey
Maha panel report says OBCs form 38% of state’s population
Maha panel report says OBCs form 38% of state’s population
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
