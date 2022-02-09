UP election manifesto: Congress announces farm loan waiver, Godhan Nyay Yojana

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced the party's election manifesto in which the party announced sops for farmers, covid warriors, teachers and medium scale enterprises. ‘False’ cases against journalists will also be withdrawn if the Congress comes to power, Priyanka Gandhi said. The manifesto is what the general public said and wanted, Priyanka Gandhi said. "Like Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans will be waived as soon as our government is formed. Paddy and wheat will be purchased at ₹2500 per quintal and sugarcane at ₹400 per quintal. Electricity bill will be halved and dues of the pandemic period will be waived," Priyanka said.

Families worst-affected by the pandemic will be provided ₹25,000, Priyanka said. On the front of employment, the Congress has promised to clear the backlog of 12 lakh posts in the public sector including police, healthcare and education. Plus, eight lakh jobs more will be created.

Other promises of the Congress manifesto include Godhan Nyay Yojana, ₹5,000 salary to school cooks, nearby posting for women cops, ₹50 lakh compensation to Covid warriors, regularisation of adhoc teachers and shiksha mitras based on experience and rules, free treatment for up to ₹10 lakh etc.

Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10. The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.