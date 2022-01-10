Home / India News / Breaking News: US comedian Bob Saget found dead in a Florida hotel
Breaking News: US comedian Bob Saget found dead in a Florida hotel

Updated on Jan 10, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 10, 2022 06:40 AM IST

    US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead: police

    Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.

    "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.

  • Jan 10, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    Health minister Mandaviya to chair Covid-19 review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT today

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday chair a meeting to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in five states and one Union territory (UT), news agency PTI reported.

  • Jan 10, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Breach in PM Modi's security: Supreme Court to hear petition today

    The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab last week. The Prime Minister's convoy had to spend 15-20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breach in PM Modi's security: Supreme Court to hear petition today

  • A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, will take up the petition. It was filed by an organisation named 'Lawyers Voice'.
The plea was filed by an organisation named 'Lawyers Voice'.
The plea was filed by an organisation named 'Lawyers Voice'.
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health minister to chair Covid-19 review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT today

The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.&nbsp;(HT file photo)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Kathputli live: Musicians, puppeteers of Delhi colony to get digital viewers

  • Hundreds of performing artistes and craftsmen in Kathputli Colony, perhaps the country’s biggest community of performing artistes, have taken to technology in a big way in the past two years of the pandemic.
The artistes are rehearsing for Kathputli Utsav, an online art festival to be hosted in February by the University of Manchester in the UK for the artistes of the colony.
The artistes are rehearsing for Kathputli Utsav, an online art festival to be hosted in February by the University of Manchester in the UK for the artistes of the colony.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByManoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Biomedical waste a concern amid soaring Covid-19 cases

  • Concerns over the mixing of contaminated waste and general municipal waste, as well as the lack of safety equipment among sanitation workers continue to remain a key concern among unions and organisations working with informal waste pickers.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, biomedical waste is to be disposed off in yellow bags meant for incineration at a common biomedical waste treatment facility (CBWTF). As are items in contact with Covid-19 patients. This waste is either taken to a CBWTF or a waste-to-energy plant, where it is either incinerated, autoclaved or burnt to produce energy. (Sanjeev Verma / HT Photo)
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, biomedical waste is to be disposed off in yellow bags meant for incineration at a common biomedical waste treatment facility (CBWTF). As are items in contact with Covid-19 patients. This waste is either taken to a CBWTF or a waste-to-energy plant, where it is either incinerated, autoclaved or burnt to produce energy. (Sanjeev Verma / HT Photo)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByParas Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Food delivery agent run over by police constable in Rohini

  • The police identified the victim as Salil Tripathi, a former manager with a small eatery, who worked as a delivery agent with the app-based service.
A delivery agent was a former manager with a small eatery, who worked with an app-based service. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
A delivery agent was a former manager with a small eatery, who worked with an app-based service. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Published on Jan 10, 2022 04:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee cancels Goa visit in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Abhishek Banerjee cancelled his Goa trip a day after he said he feels that all religious festivals and elections should be put on hold for at least two months in the interest of public safety.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee (Papri Bhattacharjee/ANI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee (Papri Bhattacharjee/ANI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Rajasthan govt prepares draft of right to health law, defines patients’ rights

The draft of the Rajasthan right to health law defines rights of patients, their attendants and healthcare providers and provides for a mechanism to redress grievances of the stakeholders.
The need to enact a right to health care has become more urgent and acute in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic which has caused havoc across the globe. (Representational Image: Ashok Munjani/ANI)
The need to enact a right to health care has become more urgent and acute in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic which has caused havoc across the globe. (Representational Image: Ashok Munjani/ANI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:41 AM IST
BySachin Saini
GenNext of Jarkiholi brothers in Belagavi prepare for poll plunge

For the brothers, people aware of the developments said, family comes before the party as it was demonstrated once again with Ramesh and Balachandra backing their brother (Lakhan) in the December 10 MLC polls that led to the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the district.
Despite not being the progeny of any political lineage, the brothers have an absolute grip over the district and surrounding regions. (HT Archives)
Despite not being the progeny of any political lineage, the brothers have an absolute grip over the district and surrounding regions. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByRavindra Uppar, Belagavi
Activists plan protest against Mekedatu project under Patkar

Activists and environmentalists claim that the project, if taken up, will end up with over 12,000 acres of forests and other lands that will be submerged.
Noted activist Medha Patkar is expected to be part of the protests, according to people aware of the developments. (HT Archives)
Noted activist Medha Patkar is expected to be part of the protests, according to people aware of the developments. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Bengaluru logs 9k new Covid cases out of state’s 12k

Sunday’s tally takes the active caseload in the state to just under 50,000, Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said in a post on Twitter.
The positivity rate in Bengaluru, the biggest contributor to the state’s covid-19 tally, is well over 10%. (PTI)
The positivity rate in Bengaluru, the biggest contributor to the state’s covid-19 tally, is well over 10%. (PTI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Congress begins Mekedatu march despite Covid-19 restrictions

Thousands of people poured into Sangama in Kanakpura taluka in Ramanagara district to take part in the 100-km padayatra.
Congree leaders during the inauguration of the 10-day ‘padaytra’ from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)
Congree leaders during the inauguration of the 10-day ‘padaytra’ from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
CBI files case against Tamil Nadu rights group for FCRA rules violation

The move comes at a time when the union ministry of home affairs removed 6,000 organisations, including Oxfam India, from the list of registered organisations under the FCRA from January 1.
CPSC is a trust founded in 1981 and runs a programme unit called “People’s Watch” founded by well-known human rights advocate and activist Henri Tiphagne. (HT)
CPSC is a trust founded in 1981 and runs a programme unit called “People’s Watch” founded by well-known human rights advocate and activist Henri Tiphagne. (HT)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Fresh case against actor Dileep, brother

In one of the tapes, one person allegedly identified as Anoop, Dileep’s brother, can be beard talking about a conspiracy to kill investigating officer Baiju Paulose.
The sensational case took a fresh turn after director Balachandra Kumar’s interview to a TV channel in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault. (HT)
The sensational case took a fresh turn after director Balachandra Kumar’s interview to a TV channel in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault. (HT)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
High fever, shivering among common symptoms for children with Covid: Expert

According to the health expert, COVID-19 infected infants under two years of age are also witnessing high fever and shivering and some of them even require hospitalization.
A girl receives a dose of a Covid vaccine in Delhi. (ANI)
A girl receives a dose of a Covid vaccine in Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi
