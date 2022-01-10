Breaking News: US comedian Bob Saget found dead in a Florida hotel

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 10, 2022 06:40 AM IST
US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead: police
Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its verified account.
Jan 10, 2022 06:23 AM IST
Health minister Mandaviya to chair Covid-19 review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT today
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday chair a meeting to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in five states and one Union territory (UT), news agency PTI reported.
Jan 10, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Breach in PM Modi's security: Supreme Court to hear petition today
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab last week. The Prime Minister's convoy had to spend 15-20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters.
