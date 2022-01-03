Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today
Live

Breaking LIVE: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today

  • Breaking news updates January 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2022 07:11 AM IST

    Death toll in Bhiwani mining incident rises to 5, reports PTI

    One more body was pulled out from under the debris at a mining site in Dadam here, taking the death toll to five in an accident triggered by a landslide. Read more

  • Jan 03, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today

    Amid concerns over the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, India is all set to begin vaccinating the 15 to 18-year-old age group against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking LIVE: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today

  • Breaking news updates January 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Rajasthan imposes new curbs amid rising Covid cases. Check detailed guidelines

On Sunday, Rajasthan logged 355 more cases of Covid-19, of which 224 were from Jaipur alone.
The decision came following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.(PTI file)
The decision came following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.(PTI file)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Jaipur
Close Story
india news

Covid-19: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today

It is to be noted that only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made Covid-19 shot ‘Covaxin’ will be used for vaccinating the 15-18 age bracket.
Girls from 15 to 18 years of age register for Covid-19 vaccination on the Co-WIN platform in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Girls from 15 to 18 years of age register for Covid-19 vaccination on the Co-WIN platform in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Man kills self day after friend killed in Faridabad, two held

Police said the man, a resident of Sagarpur village in Faridabad was stabbed to death while his friend took his life near Ballabhgarh railway station by jumping in front of a train.
Police said they received a call informing them of the suspected suicide around 10.50am.(Getty images. Representative image)
Police said they received a call informing them of the suspected suicide around 10.50am.(Getty images. Representative image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Close Story
india news

Students denied entry to class for wearing Hijab

On Saturday, the parents of these students along with activists held a protest against the authorities for not allowing the students inside the class for three days
The girls said they have not been given attendance for the last three days st ahead
The girls said they have not been given attendance for the last three days st ahead
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Row erupts over move to free temples from Karnataka govt’s control

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government plans to introduce a new bill to free temples and Hindus religious institutions from government control
There are 1,80,000 temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 come under the Muzarai department (HT Archives)
There are 1,80,000 temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 come under the Muzarai department (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Keep Covid guard up to avoid lockdown: Karnataka CM

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease and avoiding a lockdown. He
Bengaluru reported 923 new Covid cases and three deaths on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Bengaluru reported 923 new Covid cases and three deaths on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Chennai man kills self, wife, two sons due to debt: Police

A family of four, including a one-year-old child, were found dead inside their posh apartment in Chennai’s upscale Perungudi on Sunday
The bodies of all four have been sent to Chennai’s Royapettah Government Hospital.(AFP)
The bodies of all four have been sent to Chennai’s Royapettah Government Hospital.(AFP)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

CID to probe police attack on Koragas in Udupi: Home minister

During a pre-wedding mehendi ritual at Kota Thattu village on December 27, a police team had attacked Koraga community members, including the groom.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the police system is in place to control the outlaws and maintain peace in society. (HT photo)
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the police system is in place to control the outlaws and maintain peace in society. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Jagan to call on Modi, Shah for aid

The official said chief minister Jagan would raise the issues related to flood relief funds and the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards the state during his visit
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Don’t talk about national institutions lightly: Kerala Governor hits out at Chennithala’s remark

Governor Khan has been having a running feud with the state government over the appointment of vice-chancellors
The issue is centered on Governor Khan’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind
The issue is centered on Governor Khan’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

18 years and fighting: HIV-infected Kerala mother seeks job for her educated children

Her children were thrown out of their school but she fought back and ensured education to her children at the same school
The heart-rending tale the woman and her three minor children surfaced in 2003 when a lower primary school in Kottiyoor (Kannur district) expelled her two children after it came to know that they were also infected with the HIV (HT FILE PHOTO)
The heart-rending tale the woman and her three minor children surfaced in 2003 when a lower primary school in Kottiyoor (Kannur district) expelled her two children after it came to know that they were also infected with the HIV (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story
india news

45 new Omicron cases detected in Kerala

Of the new cases nine persons came from high-risk countries and 32 came from the nations marked as low risk, health minister Veena George said
Kerala detected the first case of Omicron on December 7 and the cases crossed 100 in less than a month.
Kerala detected the first case of Omicron on December 7 and the cases crossed 100 in less than a month.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Covid cases double in Tamil Nadu in a week

Tamil Nadu is focusing primarily on vaccinating the population as part of its measures to contain the Covid spread
Chennai and adjoining district of Chengalpattu are reporting the highest Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. (HT)
Chennai and adjoining district of Chengalpattu are reporting the highest Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. (HT)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Goa Covid positivity rate crosses 10% amid influx of tourists

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Goa crossed 10 per cent (10.77%) on Sunday as 388 out of 3,604 samples which were sent for testing turned out to be positive, officials said.
Tourists seen in large numbers at Calangute beach on New Year's eve, in North Goa on December 31. (ANI)
Tourists seen in large numbers at Calangute beach on New Year's eve, in North Goa on December 31. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 05:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out