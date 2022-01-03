Live
Breaking LIVE: Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 03, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Death toll in Bhiwani mining incident rises to 5, reports PTI
One more body was pulled out from under the debris at a mining site in Dadam here, taking the death toll to five in an accident triggered by a landslide. Read
Jan 03, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today
Amid concerns over the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, India is all set to begin vaccinating the 15 to 18-year-old age group against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from today. Read
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:33 AM IST
On Sunday, Rajasthan logged 355 more cases of Covid-19, of which 224 were from Jaipur alone.
The decision came following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.(PTI file)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 06:30 AM IST
It is to be noted that only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made Covid-19 shot ‘Covaxin’ will be used for vaccinating the 15-18 age bracket.
Girls from 15 to 18 years of age register for Covid-19 vaccination on the Co-WIN platform in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police said the man, a resident of Sagarpur village in Faridabad was stabbed to death while his friend took his life near Ballabhgarh railway station by jumping in front of a train.
Police said they received a call informing them of the suspected suicide around 10.50am.(Getty images. Representative image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:46 AM IST
On Saturday, the parents of these students along with activists held a protest against the authorities for not allowing the students inside the class for three days
The girls said they have not been given attendance for the last three days st ahead
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government plans to introduce a new bill to free temples and Hindus religious institutions from government control
There are 1,80,000 temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 come under the Muzarai department (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease and avoiding a lockdown. He
Bengaluru reported 923 new Covid cases and three deaths on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:28 AM IST
A family of four, including a one-year-old child, were found dead inside their posh apartment in Chennai’s upscale Perungudi on Sunday
The bodies of all four have been sent to Chennai’s Royapettah Government Hospital.(AFP)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 06:20 AM IST
During a pre-wedding mehendi ritual at Kota Thattu village on December 27, a police team had attacked Koraga community members, including the groom.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the police system is in place to control the outlaws and maintain peace in society. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST
The official said chief minister Jagan would raise the issues related to flood relief funds and the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards the state during his visit
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Governor Khan has been having a running feud with the state government over the appointment of vice-chancellors
The issue is centered on Governor Khan’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Her children were thrown out of their school but she fought back and ensured education to her children at the same school
The heart-rending tale the woman and her three minor children surfaced in 2003 when a lower primary school in Kottiyoor (Kannur district) expelled her two children after it came to know that they were also infected with the HIV (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Of the new cases nine persons came from high-risk countries and 32 came from the nations marked as low risk, health minister Veena George said
Kerala detected the first case of Omicron on December 7 and the cases crossed 100 in less than a month.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Tamil Nadu is focusing primarily on vaccinating the population as part of its measures to contain the Covid spread
Chennai and adjoining district of Chengalpattu are reporting the highest Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. (HT)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Goa crossed 10 per cent (10.77%) on Sunday as 388 out of 3,604 samples which were sent for testing turned out to be positive, officials said.
Tourists seen in large numbers at Calangute beach on New Year's eve, in North Goa on December 31. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 05:17 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza , Hindustan Times, Panaji