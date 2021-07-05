Home / India News / Breaking News: Moderate rains predicted for Delhi, adjoining areas
Breaking News: Moderate rains predicted for Delhi, adjoining areas

  Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Tomes, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:24 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 05, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Rains predicted for Delhi, other adjoining areas

    Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours (issued at 04:45 IST): India Meteorological Department

  • JUL 05, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Congress may have new leader in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi top contender

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is abuzz with talk of a reshuffle of the cabinet and the Congress, for its part, is abuzz with talk of its own reshuffle. Read More

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 4,048 active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
india news

Covid-19: 13 districts in Jammu and Kashmir to see more relaxations from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:19 AM IST
  • As per a government order, the 13 districts are - Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian.
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan addresses during the National Executive meeting, in New Delhi.
india news

LJP's Chirag Paswan to begin 'Ashirvaad Yatra' in Bihar amid tussle with uncle

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The roadshow is being seen as the beginning of a new politics by Chirag, who is often accused of operating from Delhi and not spending much time in his home state.
PM Modi has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it to any country that wants it for free, Sharma had said, reports news agency PTI.
india news

PM Modi to share his thoughts at CoWIN Global Conclave today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • The virtual meet will start at 3pm and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the world.
india news

