Live

Breaking news updates June 26, 2021: EAM S Jaishankar reaches Greece

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST

  • JUN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST

    No Covid-19 vaccination at Nagpur centre due to unavailability of jabs

    No Covid-19 vaccination took place at the centres of Nagpur Municipal Corporation yesterday, due to unavailability of vaccines, according to news agency ANI. "We're hearing govt making records in vaccination but on the ground, there is no vaccine. The governments should ensure its availability," said a local.

  • JUN 26, 2021 05:21 AM IST

    'Afghans had to determine their own fate...': Biden tells Ghani

    Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, US President Joe Biden met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and said that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents. "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said.

  • JUN 26, 2021 05:15 AM IST

    Jaishankar reached Greece, welcomed by counterpart Nikos Dendias

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar reached Greece on Saturday morning and was welcomed by his counterpart Nikos Dendias. "Greece is an important partner in our broader EU engagement. Look forward to our formal talks tomorrow," tweeted EAM Jaishankar.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) test-fires a Pinaka rocket at Chandipur beach. (PTI Photo)
india news

India successfully test-fires Pinaka rockets, can destroy targets up to 45km

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:26 AM IST
The rockets were launched at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
india news

Breaking news updates June 26, 2021: EAM S Jaishankar reaches Greece

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST
“Rapid scale-up of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future waves of the disease,” the study added.(PTI)
india news

Third wave unlikely to be as severe as second: ICMR study

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 04:36 AM IST
The study, based on mathematical modelling analysis, shows that the new variant is unlikely to cause a new wave unless it leads to a complete loss of immune protection from a previous infection.
The copy of the interim report presented to the Supreme Court also did not carry signatures of the panel members, which is a routine practice.(ANI)
india news

At least two members of Delhi O2 audit panel did not sign off on findings

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Two members — Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, clinical director, Max Healthcare, and Bhupinder S Bhalla, principal secretary (home), Delhi government — said that they were not in agreement with some key findings of the report.
