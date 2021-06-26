Breaking news updates June 26, 2021: EAM S Jaishankar reaches Greece
JUN 26, 2021 05:45 AM IST
No Covid-19 vaccination at Nagpur centre due to unavailability of jabs
No Covid-19 vaccination took place at the centres of Nagpur Municipal Corporation yesterday, due to unavailability of vaccines, according to news agency ANI. "We're hearing govt making records in vaccination but on the ground, there is no vaccine. The governments should ensure its availability," said a local.
JUN 26, 2021 05:21 AM IST
'Afghans had to determine their own fate...': Biden tells Ghani
Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, US President Joe Biden met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and said that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents. "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said.
JUN 26, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Jaishankar reached Greece, welcomed by counterpart Nikos Dendias
External affairs minister S Jaishankar reached Greece on Saturday morning and was welcomed by his counterpart Nikos Dendias. "Greece is an important partner in our broader EU engagement. Look forward to our formal talks tomorrow," tweeted EAM Jaishankar.