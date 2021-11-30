Breaking News: Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for people testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 30, 2021 08:12 AM IST
‘Always condemned acts of violence, human rights violations in Syria’, says India's permanent mission to UNGA
India has always condemned acts of violence in Syria as well as violations of human rights law, irrespective of who their perpetrators are: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA on UNSC Arria-formula meeting on accountability in Syria
India always condemned acts of violence and human rights law violations in Syria, said Pratik Mathur, counsellor in India's permanent mission to the United Nations General Assembly, reports ANI.
Nov 30, 2021 07:37 AM IST
‘Car makers will be asked to make engines that run on 100% bio-ethanol’: Nitin Gadkari
#WATCH | I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (29.11) pic.twitter.com/e4B0wZhfw0
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that car makers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol, reports ANI.
Nov 30, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Karnataka govt says international passengers testing Covid negative to be in quarantine for 7 days
All international passengers who test negative for COVID on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days. They will be tested again after 7 days. 598 such passengers are under surveillance: Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after visiting KIAL y'day pic.twitter.com/r1s5KrakRk
Karnataka state government said that international passengers testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru to be placed under seven-day quarantine and would be tested again after a week, reports ANI.
"The government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the defence ministry said in a statement on November 9.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
AGARTALA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), not the Trinamool Congress, secured the second-highest votes after the Bharatiya Janata Party that swept the Tripura local body elections winning 217 of the 222 seats that went to polls, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday
They said that though an event held in a private space doesn’t require any police permission, the fact the police failed to act against a group threatening to cause ruckus at the venue showed that they failed to perform their duty.
As part of the strike, the resident doctors across the state have decided to withdraw from all the elective services, including outpatient department (OPD) and elective operation theatre, in all medical colleges affiliated with the KARD. They, however, added that emergency services will not be part of the strike.
Though the AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Repeal Bill of 2021 was passed in both the houses of the state legislature on November 22 and 23 respectively, it could not be notified in the gazette as it is still awaiting asset of governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.
The apex court says ‘it is pertinent to remember that, by merely using grounds of public interest or loss to the treasury, the successor public authority cannot undo the work undertaken by the previous authority’
In the districts of Bihar’s Gopalganj, West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, 41 people died and 10 were treated in hospitals, in an incident which has again turned the spotlight on the prohibition law in Bihar, and its effectiveness
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, Tripura government and head of Tripura Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the violence that took place in the northeastern state in October.
All travellers coming from high–risk-borne countries will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine and special teams will monitor them, said state health minister Veena George while announcing new regulations.