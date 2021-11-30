Home / India News / Breaking News: Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for people testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru
Breaking News: Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for people testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru

  Breaking News Updates November 30, 2021:
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:12 AM IST

    ‘Always condemned acts of violence, human rights violations in Syria’, says India's permanent mission to UNGA

    India always condemned acts of violence and human rights law violations in Syria, said Pratik Mathur, counsellor in India's permanent mission to the United Nations General Assembly, reports ANI. 

  • Nov 30, 2021 07:37 AM IST

    ‘Car makers will be asked to make engines that run on 100% bio-ethanol’: Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that car makers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol, reports ANI. 

  • Nov 30, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    Karnataka govt says international passengers testing Covid negative to be in quarantine for 7 days

    Karnataka state government said that international passengers testing Covid negative on arrival in Bengaluru to be placed under seven-day quarantine and would be tested again after a week, reports ANI. 

Topics
breaking news
india news

Vice admiral R Hari Kumar to take over as new chief of Naval staff today

"The government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the defence ministry said in a statement on November 9.
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has played a crucial role in the basic foundation of theatre command structures as part of the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters.(HT file photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Breaking News: Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for people testing negative

  Breaking News Updates November 30, 2021:
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Mamata in Mumbai from today; will meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

Mamata is also scheduled to meet with industrialists in the state on December 1 with the aim of inviting investments to her home state.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

CPM is runner up in Tripura civic polls that BJP swept, says state election body

AGARTALA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), not the Trinamool Congress, secured the second-highest votes after the Bharatiya Janata Party that swept the Tripura local body elections winning 217 of the 222 seats that went to polls, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb with newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates of the Agartala municipality in a group photo outside the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, at Udaipur, in Gomati on Monday (ANI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
india news

Activists slam police action against Munawar Faruqui

They said that though an event held in a private space doesn’t require any police permission, the fact the police failed to act against a group threatening to cause ruckus at the venue showed that they failed to perform their duty.
A show by Faruqui was cancelled on Sunday, hours before it was supposed to be held in Bengaluru, after the city police ‘suggested’ that the organizers cancel the event (Agencies)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka resident doctors go on strike over Covid allowance payment

As part of the strike, the resident doctors across the state have decided to withdraw from all the elective services, including outpatient department (OPD) and elective operation theatre, in all medical colleges affiliated with the KARD. They, however, added that emergency services will not be part of the strike.
In May, the Karnataka government announced a Covid allowance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per month from April 2021 for all resident doctors. The association said that the funds have not been released by the government even after six months, terming it a “blatant disregard” towards the doctors serving on the frontlines. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Andhra high court refuses to quash pleas on capitals citing governor’s order

Though the AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Repeal Bill of 2021 was passed in both the houses of the state legislature on November 22 and 23 respectively, it could not be notified in the gazette as it is still awaiting asset of governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.
State advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said there was no relevance to the petitions filed by Amaravati farmers challenging the three capitals, as the state government had withdrawn the earlier laws. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Sharjeel Imam’s speech did not incite violence: HC

The Allahabad high court while granting bail to activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case, observed that his speech did not incite violence, nor did he give a call to bear arms.
The Allahabad high court while granting bail to activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case, observed that his speech did not incite violence.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJitendra Sarin
india news

Parliament winter session: 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over ruckus last session

Among those suspended, six are from the Congress, while two each are from the Shiv Sena and TMC. One member each from the CPM and CPI sanctioned as well.
Twelve members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
india news

Supreme Court disapproves of ‘regime revenge’, pulls up Maharahtra govt in land allotment case

The apex court says ‘it is pertinent to remember that, by merely using grounds of public interest or loss to the treasury, the successor public authority cannot undo the work undertaken by the previous authority’
The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra against a 2013 judgment of the Bombay high court. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand
india news

Amid reports of fissures, Chandy, Chennithala skip UDF meeting

UDF convenor and Congress leader M M Hassan said he was not informed of their decision to skip the meeting, and both refused to comment on their absence.
Displeasure of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala over new Congress leadership, led by president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan, is not unknown as the old guards have openly questioned their functioning. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

In Bihar hooch tragedy, larger questions about prohibition

In the districts of Bihar’s Gopalganj, West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, 41 people died and 10 were treated in hospitals, in an incident which has again turned the spotlight on the prohibition law in Bihar, and its effectiveness
People hold a protest march against the hooch tragedy at Kargil Chowk in Patna,on November 14 (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVijay Swaroop
india news

Jaya house tussle on as AIADMK plans appeal after Madras high court order

Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, Deepa and Deepak, filed separate petitions with the Chennai district collector asking for the keys to the residence
It was the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government that decided to acquire Jayalalithaa’s 24,322 sq ft bungalow to turn it into a memorial for her. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Tripura violence: SC notice to Centre, state on plea for independent probe

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, Tripura government and head of Tripura Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the violence that took place in the northeastern state in October.
In his plea, Hasmi referred to the findings by a four-member fact-finding team that visited Tripura, following allegations of attacks against people belonging to the Muslim community. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New delhi
india news

Kerala tightens norms for overseas travellers

All travellers coming from high–risk-borne countries will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine and special teams will monitor them, said state health minister Veena George while announcing new regulations.
Kerala has made it mandatory for all overseas flyers to undergo Covid tests at the airports. (PTI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram:
