BRICS Parliamentary Forum: 8 artisans put India’s traditional crafts on display

From Jharkhand’s ancient Dokra metalwork to Nagaland’s crochet dolls, eight artisans from eight states brought India’s diverse craft traditions to the international spotlight at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, showcasing their handmade creations to global delegates at Parliament House Complex this week.

The exhibits ranged from Dokra metalwork and marble sculptures to Kolhapuri chappals. (ANI photo)

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The artisans, supported under the Centre’s PM Vishwakarma scheme, participated in a two-day Cultural Bazar organised alongside the forum, offering delegates a glimpse into the country’s indigenous skills, traditional craftsmanship and living cultural heritage.

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The showcase featured crafts from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland.

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The exhibits ranged from Dokra metalwork and marble sculptures to Kolhapuri chappals, traditional wooden toys, lac bangles, Kashmiri garments and crochet dolls inspired by Naga attire and tribal motifs. Selected artisans also demonstrated traditional craft-making techniques, allowing visitors to witness the skill and precision behind the products.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the participants, Makbul Jadu Patiya from Jharkhand showcased Dokra metal craft, known for its intricate designs and ancient lost-wax casting technique. Anurag Sahu from Madhya Pradesh displayed marble sculptures and decorative products associated with Jabalpur’s stone craft, while Bajirao Shamrao Satpute presented handcrafted Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the participants, Makbul Jadu Patiya from Jharkhand showcased Dokra metal craft, known for its intricate designs and ancient lost-wax casting technique. Anurag Sahu from Madhya Pradesh displayed marble sculptures and decorative products associated with Jabalpur’s stone craft, while Bajirao Shamrao Satpute presented handcrafted Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepu S from Karnataka showcased traditional Channapatna and Kinhal toys, while Dheeraj Kumar from Bihar displayed wooden and stone sculptures of Lord Buddha and other deities. Rajasthan’s Mohamad Nasim presented handcrafted lac bangles, and Masrat Fayaz from Jammu and Kashmir showcased traditional garments, including pherans, shawls and stoles. Throngli Sangtam from Nagaland displayed crochet dolls inspired by the state’s cultural motifs.