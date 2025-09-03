BRS suspends MLC K Kavitha for ‘anti-party’ activities

Telangana legislator K Kavitha was on Tuesday suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) —the party headed by her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao — a day after she publicly blamed senior party leaders for the federal investigation against her father in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project irregularities case. Telangana legislator K Kavitha was on Tuesday suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (PTI PHOTO)

“The BRS high command has taken a serious view of the behaviour and attitude of MLC Kavitha and her anti-party activities in recent days. The party leadership felt that her activities and statements are causing immediate damage to the party,” a statement issued by BRS general secretary (in-charge of disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar, and general secretary (organisation) T Ravinder Rao said.

On September 1, while reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, Kavitha alleged that any taint on KCR’s image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to senior BRS leaders and her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

“When KCR is forced to face a CBI inquiry, does it even matter whether the BRS survives or not?” she had asked, alleging that “it was Harish Rao and Santosh Rao who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR. They are the anacondas of corruption”.

Soon after the BRS leadership announced the suspension of Kavitha from the party, the party workers in Telangana Bhavan removed all the pictures, posters and flex boards having her picture.

In some parts of Telangana like Suryapet and Siddipet, the BRS workers burnt the portraits of Kavitha, raising slogans against her for betraying the party.

Meanwhile, Kavitha’s supporters gathered outside her residence, terming the move an injustice. “Injustice has been done... The way she has been suspended is absolutely wrong. We condemn this...” youth vice president of Telangana Jagruthi, Ravi Rathod, told ANI.

Reacting to the development, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud calling Kavitha’s suspension was purely an “internal matter” of the BRS. “However, it appears the deep rifts in the KCR family could be over sharing of ill-gotten wealth,” he said, adding that corruption charges against the party warranted an impartial CBI probe.

BJP MP K Laxman said Kavitha’s allegations against Harish Rao should be probed. “The infighting within KCR’s family has exposed its corrupt practices,” he observed.