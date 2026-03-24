RBSE website crashes after Class 10 board results declared. But you can check scorecard here

Here's the direct link to check your scores only entering your Roll number and other details.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the Hindustan Times Education page while the official websites remain inaccessible.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. However, students trying to access their scorecards on the official RBSE website are facing difficulties as the portal is currently down due to heavy traffic.

Nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 board examinations in 2026, making it one of the largest board exams conducted by the Rajasthan board this year.

How to check RBSE Class 10 result 2026 on Hindustan Times Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the Hindustan Times Education page.

Click on the link for RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference. Students are advised to carefully verify the marks obtained, grades and pass status once the result appears on the screen.

Official websites currently facing heavy traffic The RBSE Class 10 results are normally available on the official portals rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. However, due to a large number of students attempting to access the result simultaneously after the announcement, the websites have temporarily stopped responding.

Students can keep their roll number and login credentials ready and download or take a screenshot of their result once the portal becomes accessible again.

RBSE Class 10 exam details The RBSE Class 10 board examinations 2026 were conducted between February 12 and February 28, with all papers held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Around 10,68,078 students registered for the examination, according to official data released by the board.

Students are advised to keep checking the Hindustan Times Education page and the official RBSE portals for further updates, including toppers list, pass percentage and district-wise performance.