‘BSF hit 72 Pakistani posts’: New video shows precision strikes in Operation Sindoor

A dramatic new video from Operation Sindoor released on Tuesday shows the Border Security Force's (BSF) precision strikes on terror launchpads deep inside Pakistani territory. BSF personnel display weapons during an exhibition organised as part of their preparedness, in Jammu on Tuesday, (PTI)

The visuals show Pakistan Rangers scrambling for cover as Indian forces target key terror targets. The video also captures the destruction of Pakistani army posts, highlighting the scale and accuracy of the operation. The footage serves as a clear message about India’s firm response to cross-border threats and its growing emphasis on transparency through on-camera military action.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, inspector general of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand said the BSF destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Akhnoor, Samba, and RS Pura sectors, including those in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra.

“On May 9–10, Pakistan opened unprovoked fire in the Akhnoor sector, targeting BSF posts. In response, we hit the Loni launch pad linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and caused significant damage,” Anand said.

Watch the video here:

He added that Operation Sindoor is on as Pakistan cannot be trusted.

He was replying to a question about the possibility of infiltration of terrorists along the IB under the cover of Pakistani shelling and the security measures taken post Operation Sindoor.

He said a high degree of operational preparedness has been maintained along the border.

Noting that the BSF had foiled infiltration bids in the past, the officials said they had thwarted an infiltration attempt by 40 to 50 suspected terrorists along the IB during shelling with preemptive strikes.

He added that the BSF had successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt involving suspected terrorists who were trying to cross over under the cover of Pakistani shelling in the Sialkot sector.

DIG Chitterpal Singh said Pakistan used drones and targeted villages like Abdullian using various weapons.

“We responded by destroying several enemy posts, towers, and bunkers. Around 72 Pakistani posts and 47 forward posts were hit. In contrast, BSF suffered no loss of assets or infrastructure,” he said.

Referring to the drone threat, Anand said Pakistan had used low-flying drones to drop payloads on BSF posts, resulting in casualties of three personnel.

“We are enhancing surveillance and defensive measures. CIBMS (Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System) has been in place since 2017, and we are integrating more advanced technologies in the coming months,” he said.

Anand reiterated the BSF’s commitment to both security and civilian welfare. “We encourage farmers along the IB to continue agricultural activities. We ensure their protection and undertake civic action programmes as part of confidence-building measures.”

“BSF is India’s first line of defence. We do not provoke but will retaliate strongly against any misadventure. Our guard remains up, and our vigilance unwavering,” Anand said.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.