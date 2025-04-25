BSF jawan held in Pakistan after crossing border

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Purnab Kumar Shaw, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after he accidentally crossed the zero line in the Ferozepur sector, officials said on Thursday. A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Purnab Kumar Shaw, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after he accidentally crossed the zero line in the Ferozepur sector, officials said on Thursday (HT Photo)

The incident –– which came to light on Thursday –– came amid heightened alert at the international border with Pakistan and on a day India unveiled a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan over the brazen terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

“The jawan inadvertently entered Pakistan territory and was taken into custody. All efforts are on to ensure his safe and early return,” said BSF Punjab Frontier inspector general Atul Fulzele.

Two flag meetings between the two forces – one on Wednesday evening and another at 2pm on Thursday – were inconclusive. Shaw, part of the 24th battalion and a resident of West Bengal, remains in the custody of Pakistan Rangers.

Shaw was guarding a group of local farmers harvesting wheat across the cobra fence in Mamdot block when he strayed across the border. Officials said Shaw was in uniform and carrying his G2 service rifle, three magazines and 60 rounds when he was detained.

Shaw was posted with an ad-hoc team in the border vicinity from April 10, 2025.

Shaw’s wife Rajni appealed to the West Bengal government and the Centre to ensure her husband’s safe return. “I came to know from one of his colleagues who just informed me that he has been held by Pakistani soldiers and that flag meetings were going on to bring him back. I would appeal to the state and Union government to ensure that my husband returns home safely at the earliest,” she told reporters.

Security officials familiar with the developments said such incidents occurred in the past and were usually resolved through flag meetings and mutual understanding.

“There are agricultural fields belonging to residents of border villages beyond the fence which is usually around 150m of the invisible border. The fields are opened at specific times and the BSF jawans accompany the farmers. During one such exercise, the jawan inadvertently crossed the border and was taken by Pakistan Rangers. The farmers were not taken,” an official aware of the matter said.

According to the officials cited above, two flag meetings between Indian and Pakistani forces were inconclusive. The officials said Pakistan Rangers cited a need to “consult higher authorities” as the reason for not releasing Shaw. They said the Pakistani side did not show up for a flag meeting that was scheduled for 11am on Thursday.

At the next flag meeting at 2pm, the Pakistani side reiterated the need to consult higher authorities and asked the Indian forces to wait for the next flag meeting.

The officials said Pakistan has not committed to a timeline for the next flag meeting so far.

Senior officials said Shaw did not have detailed knowledge of the area’s geography as he was posted there recently and for the first time. Following the incident, BSF officers from the Jallo Ke border outpost reached the site and initiated efforts to secure Shaw’s return.