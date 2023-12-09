BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for ‘indulging in anti-party activities’

Danish Ali, the Lok Sabha MP who faced verbal abuse from a BJP leader on the parliamentary floor a few months ago, has been suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati. The grounds for his expulsion cite "anti-party activity" as the primary reason for this disciplinary action. BSP MP Danish Ali (PTI)

In an official notice issued on Saturday, BSP said it has suspended its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. The notice seemingly addressed to Danish Ali read, “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… You were given the ticket from the party on Deve Gowda's insistence who assured that you will always follow the party line. However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you while joining the party. Therefore, you are being suspended.” The letter did not give any specific reason for the suspension of the MP.

Following objectionable remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Ali in Parliament, he engaged in talks with several prominent Opposition leaders. He also staged a solitary protest outside Parliament on Friday, advocating for justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Danish Ali, who initiated his political career with Janata Dal (Secular), aligned with the BSP in 2019 with the approval of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Within six days, he was declared as the candidate for the Amroha constituency in the 2019 general elections. He secured victory in the election, surpassing BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar by an impressive margin of almost 63,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)