The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced development of a comprehensive circuit of Buddhist heritage sites across the state, in order to promote the state’s Buddhust heritage on the international tourism map. Buddhist heritage tourist circuit on anvil in Andhra

State tourism minister Kandula Duresh told the state legislative assembly that the state government is committed to safeguarding the state’s archaeological wealth and transforming key Buddhist sites into globally recognized heritage destinations.

He said iconic Buddhist centres including Amaravati, Nagarjunakonda, Ghantasala, Adurru, Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, and Chitrakote would be integrated into a structured “Buddhist Circuit.”

Durgesh said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced in Parliament the development of Buddhist circuits across regions associated with the life and spread of Buddhism.

“In line with that vision, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Archaeology departments have jointly submitted proposals to the Centre seeking approval for the state’s Buddhist Circuit project. Development works will commence once formal approvals are secured,” he said.

The minister said the initiative was being taken in coordination with the Central government to attract international pilgrims and heritage tourists. The state plans to leverage Central budget allocations to develop infrastructure, visitor amenities, conservation frameworks, and global promotional campaigns, he said.

Durgesh recalled his participation, along with Union minister Kiren Rijiju, in an exhibition of the Buddha’s holy relics in Vietnam last year, held with the approval of the Centre.

He observed that the profound reverence shown by devotees abroad underscored the global appeal of Buddhist heritage and reinforced the need to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s Buddhist sites to international standards.

On the archaeological excavations in Andhra Pradesh, the minister said prior to the bifurcation of the combined state in 2014, archaeological excavations were conducted at 65 locations. Post-bifurcation, excavations have been undertaken at three major sites.

“During the 2014–15 and 2015–16 field seasons, excavations at A Kothapalli (Peddametta) in Kakinada district unearthed significant Buddhist remains, including Mahastupas, eight votive stupas, Viharas (monastic residential structures) and red ware pottery,” he said.

In 2017–18, ahead of submergence concerns linked to the Polavaram project, excavations were conducted at Rudramakota and Rayanapeta in the Polavaram submergence zone. These yielded Megalithic burials dating between 1000–300 BCE, iron implements and pottery artifacts.

“The findings provided insights into early human settlement patterns and cultural practices in the region. The minister clarified that no separate budget was allocated for these excavations; funds were drawn from the Archaeology Department’s excavation allocation under the Polavaram project,” he said.