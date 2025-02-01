Menu Explore
Budget 2025: Centre targets fiscal deficit at 4.4%

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Budget 2025: The government said it would target to bring down debt to a level of 50% by March 31, 2031

The Centre will target a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2025-26, down from a revised 4.8 per cent for the current year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech in Parliament on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday.(Sansad TV)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday.(Sansad TV)

The government increased the gross borrowing to 14.82 trillion from the market to fund the deficit, as compared to 14.01 trillion in the ongoing year.

The narrower deficit target comes despite a rejig of personal taxes, which will lead to a loss of 1 trillion rupees in revenue, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: New income tax slabs released in Budget for FY 2025-26 | Check full details

The net market borrowing will stand at 11.54 trillion rupees, marginally lower from 11.63 trillion rupees in 2024-25.

The government, which plans to shift to debt-to-GDP as the key benchmark for fiscal policy starting 2026-27, said it would target to bring down debt to a level of 50% by March 31, 2031 from a current level of 57.1%.

"Coming to 2025-26, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at 34.96 lakh crore and 50.65 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at 28.37 lakh crore," the minister said in her speech.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at 11.54 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at 14.82 lakh crore," she said.

What it means?

A narrower budget gap signals the government's intent to remain fiscally prudent despite expectations that it should have ramped up capital expenditure to support a sagging domestic economy, Reuters reported.

A lower fiscal deficit also boosts foreign investors' confidence in government finances and improves chances of a sovereign rating upgrade.

(With PTI, Reuters inputs)

