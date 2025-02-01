Budget 2025: Centre targets fiscal deficit at 4.4%

The Centre will target a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2025-26, down from a revised 4.8 per cent for the current year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech in Parliament on Saturday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday.(Sansad TV)

The government increased the gross borrowing to ₹14.82 trillion from the market to fund the deficit, as compared to ₹14.01 trillion in the ongoing year.

The narrower deficit target comes despite a rejig of personal taxes, which will lead to a loss of 1 trillion rupees in revenue, Reuters reported.

The net market borrowing will stand at 11.54 trillion rupees, marginally lower from 11.63 trillion rupees in 2024-25.

The government, which plans to shift to debt-to-GDP as the key benchmark for fiscal policy starting 2026-27, said it would target to bring down debt to a level of 50% by March 31, 2031 from a current level of 57.1%.

"Coming to 2025-26, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at ₹34.96 lakh crore and ₹50.65 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at ₹28.37 lakh crore," the minister said in her speech.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.54 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹14.82 lakh crore," she said.

What it means?

A narrower budget gap signals the government's intent to remain fiscally prudent despite expectations that it should have ramped up capital expenditure to support a sagging domestic economy, Reuters reported.

A lower fiscal deficit also boosts foreign investors' confidence in government finances and improves chances of a sovereign rating upgrade.

(With PTI, Reuters inputs)