Budget 2026: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, timings and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1. This will be the ninth consecutive budget to be presented by Sitharaman, plus one interim budget. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented before both houses of the parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1, Sunday. (PTI)

This year’s Budget is widely regarded as a defining moment, one in which the government must walk the tightrope between maintaining fiscal prudence and providing the strategic fuel for growth, jobs, and global status.

Budget 2026 timings The Union Budget 2026 will be presented before both houses of the Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1, Sunday.

Also read| Union Budget 2026: Key expectations — from income tax to GST-style customs overhaul

When and where to watch Budget 2026 speech? People can watch live coverage of the Union Budget 2026 on Hindustan Times.com website or the official YouTube channel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech will begin at 11 am.

People can also watch the government’s broadcast live through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha feeds, available in multiple languages on the Sansad TV YouTube channel.

The state-owned Doordarshan (DD) channels will also broadcast the Budget Session live on February 1.

In addition, the live feed will be accessible on the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in), as well as through the Finance Ministry’s and Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official social media platforms. Will stock market open on Budget Day? Since the budget is being presented on Sunday, the unusual timing has raised questions among investors about whether the stock markets will remain closed on the day.

Clearing the uncertainty, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that equity markets will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am–3:30 pm)," NSE said in a circular.

The pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm, according to a circular issued by NSE.