Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2024 07:29 PM IST

The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation.

A multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. Several people could be trapped under the debris, the police said.

Mohali: Police personnel and others during a rescue operation after a multistorey building collapsed at Sohana village.(PTI)
Mohali: Police personnel and others during a rescue operation after a multistorey building collapsed at Sohana village.(PTI)

The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation. A fire brigade team is also present.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Deepak Pareek reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said an NDRF team was also at the spot to rescue those trapped.

"Operation is underway. We have no such estimate as to how many people are trapped there. NDRF, police and fire department teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated," he said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in touch with the adminstration.

“Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration,” he wrote on X.

He also asked the locals to cooperate with the authorities.

"We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On