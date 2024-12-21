Building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

A multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. Several people could be trapped under the debris, the police said. Mohali: Police personnel and others during a rescue operation after a multistorey building collapsed at Sohana village.(PTI)

The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation. A fire brigade team is also present.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Deepak Pareek reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said an NDRF team was also at the spot to rescue those trapped.

"Operation is underway. We have no such estimate as to how many people are trapped there. NDRF, police and fire department teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated," he said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in touch with the adminstration.

“Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration,” he wrote on X.

He also asked the locals to cooperate with the authorities.

"We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI