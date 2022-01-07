Bulli Bai: Niraj Bishnoi was active during 'Sulli Deals' row, posed as reporter

Niraj Bishnoi, the 'mastermind' of the Bulli Bai application is a repeat offender and was active during the Sulli Deals row, police said on Friday. Through a fake Twitter profile of a girl, Bishnoi at that time tried to communicate to the investigative agency as a news reporter, police said, as reported by PTI. During that time, he came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation, DCP K P S Malhotra said.

Following the arrest of the 21-year-old student from Assam, the police claimed to have solved the Bulli Bai controversy in which photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted for auction.

Police said during interrogation it was found that Bishnoi had earlier created various Twitter handles with the initial name of “giyu” which is a gaming character. The handles have been identified as @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. From @giyu007 account, he was active during the Sulli Deals case. “The account @giyu007 came into light when the Sulli Deal case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of Sulli Deals app,” police said.

Bishnoi's father said he used to be a loner and kept himself glued to his laptop. "What he does, we do not know at all. Niraj used to keep to himself since his childhood days. He hardly has any friends," Bishnoi, who owns a commercial pickup van, told PTI. He recounted that when Niraj was a student at Nkem Science Academy, where he studied in classes 11 and 12, the principal had several times seized his laptop. "I had to go to the Academy many times to get the laptop back. I don't know what he used to do with it," he said.

The Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, on Thursday suspended Bishnoi for bringing disrepute to the university. A police official said Bishnoi was known to be a bright student but never attended in-person classes in the college.

(With agency inputs)

