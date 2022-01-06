Bulli Bai mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi suspended from college, admits role behind app

Neeraj Bishnoi, the second-year engineering student, who was arrested on Thursday from Assam on charges of creating and conspiring for the Bulli Bai app admitted his role behind the app, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. Bishnoi wil be presented in Delhi court on Thursday night, cops said. Police said they have acquired technical evidence from his laptop and mobile and with his arrest, the entire network has been busted.

During interrogation, Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and was updated in December 2021. "He said he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account he tweeted 'You've arrested the wrong person'," an official said.

Bulli Bai row: 'I am the real mastermind', claims Twitter user; asks police to stop targeting 'innocent' people

The Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, where Bishnoi was studying suspended him from the university with immediate effect. "Mr Niraj Bishnoi, 20BCG10103 studying BTech since September 2020 via Online has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with his alleged involvement in Bulli Bai App. Accordingly, Mr Niraj Bishnoi is suspended with immediate effect from the university until further notice, in view of bringing disrepute to the University and defaming the name of the Institute," said Vice-Chancellor in its order.

Bishnoi's arrest also involved a hot chase by the Mumbai and Delhi Police, reports said. The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police, which had made the earlier arrests in connection with the case, set out for Assam but was delayed slightly because of flight time. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's special cell, which is also probing another complaint in connection with the app, tracked Bishnoi down and rushed to nab him.

Bishnoi, who was operating the Twitter handle @giyu94, gave interviews to local media, following which his whereabouts came to light.

