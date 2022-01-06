Bulli Bai row: 'I am the real mastermind', claims Twitter user; asks police to stop targeting 'innocent' people

A Twitter user, suspected to be from Nepal, claimed on Wednesday that he is the real creator and mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app. The user slammed also the arrest of three people in the case and said the police should stop targeting 'innocent' youth or there will be Bulli Bai 2.0.

The Twitter user offered to share the real username, password and source code which were used to create the Bulli Bai app and also published an archive link.

"You have arrested the wrong person, slumbai police. I am the creator of #BulliBaiApp. Got nothing to do with the two innocents whom u arrested, release them asap," the user, who goes by the handle @giyu44, said in a tweet.

“When this fiasco started I wasn’t even aware of what it might entail, so I use my friends accounts. Both Vishal and that Swati girl, I use their accounts.. They didn’t even know what I was going to do. Now they got arrested coz of me... Feel free to abuse me in comments,” the user further said.

In a subsequent tweet, the user said, "I will personally surrender if someone arranges for my travel by flight."

Mumbai Police officers, on condition of anonymity, said they are trying to trace the owner of the handle @giyu44 to verify his claims.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with webpages where hundreds of Muslim women were “auctioned”. These are 18-year-old Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand, who the police claim is the mastermind. Her friend Mayank Rawat, 20, is the latest to be arrested; he is also from Uttarakhand. Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, was detained from Bengaluru on Monday and arrested a day later.

The police said the accused appeared to have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles which promoted the webpages in order to mislead people about their identity and add a communal angle.

The Mumbai Police are probing two such controversial webpages hosted on the code sharing platform, GitHub. The first web page was floated in July 2021 and the second, Bulli Bai, surfaced on January 1.