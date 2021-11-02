LIVE: Counting of votes for bypolls today in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats

Election officials will count votes on Tuesday for the bypolls held in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The voting for these seats was held on October 30.

The assembly byelections were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

Out of these 29 assembly seats, the BJP won in around half a dozen constituencies. The Congress had won in nine, while the rest of the constituencies were won by regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh after the sitting members died.