Khela sesh: TMC's Udayan Guha snatches assembly seat from BJP in Bengal bypolls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Dinhata assembly constituency in northern West Bengal defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) contender by a record margin of 163,005 votes to wrest control of the seat, counting of votes at the end of 19th round on Tuesday showed.

TMC's Udayan Guha was in the fray with BJP's Ashok Mondal in the constituency for which bypoll was necessitated after Nisith Pramanik was elevated as a Union minister of state during the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. Pramanik vacated his seat to be at Parliament.

The ruling Trinamool Congress was also on the path of victory by a huge margin in three other assembly constituencies in which bypolls were held on October 30.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attributed the victory of her party to the people of state. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!”

This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!

While the TMC has won Gosaba and Khardaha constituencues during the assembly elections in West Bengal earlier this year, Santipur, apart from Dinhata, was in the control of the BJP.

Taking a swipe at Union home minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that the BJP lost even in the home booth of Union minister of state Nisith Pramanik, as he said that Trinamool rebounded with a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes.