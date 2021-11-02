Haryana byelection: INLD’s Abhay Chautala leading in Ellenabad

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Abhay Singh Chautala is ahead of his BJP rival Gobind Kanda by more than 6,000 votes after the fourth round of counting for the October 30 Ellenabad byelection.

Abhay polled 19,873 votes, while Kanda got 13,842 votes and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress polled 11,423 votes. Though 17 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between the three leaders.

Sirsa deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the counting started at 8am and result is expected in the afternoon. There will be 16 rounds of counting.

Five companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure law and order in the district, besides appointing 30 duty magistrates. “Three-tier security has been deployed to ensure peaceful counting,” the DC said.

Overwhelmed by public support: Kanda

81.38% voter turnout was reported in Ellenabad on Saturday. In the 2019 assembly elections, the constituency recorded a polling percentage of 83.24%.

BJP candidate Gobind Kanda was upbeat on Tuesday morning. “We are overwhelmed with the people’s support in this byelection. They have voted for development based on the performance of the Manohar Lal Khattar government,” Kanda said.

Crucial for INLD to retain seat

The byelection was necessitated after the INLD’s lone MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, resigned from the Haryana assembly on January 27 after the Republic Day violence at Red Fort, in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

The Ellenabad byelection is just as crucial for the INLD because it’s the only seat in the 90-member Haryana assembly that the party had won in 2019.

A decisive win would reassert the INLD’s stature in state politics, particularly in the Jat-dominated farming belt.

Jat-dominated segment with Chautala clan

On the other hand, the BJP sees the byelection as an opportunity for it and a test for the INLD, which has been holding the agriculture-dominated seat.

Abhay has been representing the constituency since 2010, while the BJP has never won from here. No member of the Chautala family has lost from here so far since 1966.

This assembly seat includes 35% Jat voters, a majority of whom are dependent on agriculture. The INLD’s Abhay has been expecting their support amid the farm agitation. However, the BJP is trying to get a majority of the non-Jat chunk of votes as it has fielded turncoat Gobind Kanda.