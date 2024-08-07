Bypolls to elect 12 Rajya Sabha members to be held on September 3: EC

New Delhi: Bypolls to elect 12 Rajya Sabha members will be held on September 3, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

Ten vacancies were created as the Rajya Sabha members got elected to the Lok Sabha, while two other vacancies were created as the Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned.

Rajya Sabha MPs who were elected during the general elections are Union ministers Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh, and Congress leader KC Venugopal from Rajasthan.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP K. Keshava Rao had resigned on July 5, and Biju Janata Dal MP Mamta Mohanta had resigned on July 31.

The notification for elections will be issued on August 14, and nominations can be submitted until August 21, the election commission said. Nominations will be scrutinised on August 22. Votes will be counted on September 3, and elections must be concluded before September 6, it added.

The poll body has instructed that only “integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification” provided by the returning officer will be used to mark preferences on the ballot paper.