e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / India News

CAB Protests: Tripura Congress’ call for shutdown gets mixed response

Shops were also shut in several areas across the state and many trains were cancelled due to the shutdown, which was called by the Congress in protest against alleged police assault on its members during an agitation outside its party office here on Wednesday.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Agartala
A police personnel extinguishes a burning tyre left by a protestor during a strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Agartala.
A police personnel extinguishes a burning tyre left by a protestor during a strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Agartala.(PTI)
         

Schools and colleges were closed, offices were shut and vehicles remained largely off roads in Tripura on Thursday amid a 24-hour shutdown call given by the Congress, officials said.

Shops were also shut in several areas across the state and many trains were cancelled due to the shutdown, which was called by the Congress in protest against alleged police assault on its members during an agitation outside its party office here on Wednesday.

Congress workers were injured in a baton charge by Tripura State Rifles personnel when they took out a torch rally in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Although some government offices were open but attendance was thin, the officials said.

“Attendance at the civil secretariat was normal despite the bandh,” said a senior state government official.

Most of the petrol pumps in the city have exhausted their reserves, following the three-day strike by the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMCCAB) and the Congress-sponsored shutdown.

Over 100 bandh supporters were taken into preventive custody till 12 pm, said a police officer.

Although the shutdown has been largely peaceful so far, two Youth Congress leaders were injured when they were allegedly attacked by BJP supporters at Paradise Chowmuhani around 11.30 am.

“The BJP has tried to disturb the peaceful shutdown by attacking Congress supporters. Two Youth Congress leaders -- Santanu Saha and Amit Saha -- were injured and taken to GB Hospital,” said senior Congress leader Tapas Dey.

A police complaint has been filed in the alleged incident, he said.

tags
top news
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news