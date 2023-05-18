After Cabinet rejig, Kiren Rijiju's regards to PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud; ‘Been a privilege’

After the mini-reshuffling of the Cabinet, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with the entire judiciary after his portfolio has been revised from Union law ministry to Union earth sciences ministry. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju(PTI)

“It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary & entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

The Narendra Modi government has effected a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet, shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry and replacing him with Arjun Ram Meghwal. Soon after the rejig, Rijiju changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio.

Rijiju has recently been at crossroads with the judiciary for his contentious remarks over the last year. He questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and the division of powers between the executive and judiciary.

At various public platforms, Rijiju termed the collegium system “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON