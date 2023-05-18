Home / India News / After Cabinet rejig, Kiren Rijiju's regards to PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud; ‘Been a privilege’

After Cabinet rejig, Kiren Rijiju's regards to PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud; ‘Been a privilege’

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Kiren Rijiju has now be appointed the Union minister of Earth Sciences.

After the mini-reshuffling of the Cabinet, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with the entire judiciary after his portfolio has been revised from Union law ministry to Union earth sciences ministry.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju(PTI)
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju(PTI)

Also read: Arjun Ram Meghwal give charge of Law Ministry. 5 points on BJP MP from Rajasthan

“It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary & entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

The Narendra Modi government has effected a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet, shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry and replacing him with Arjun Ram Meghwal. Soon after the rejig, Rijiju changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio.

Rijiju has recently been at crossroads with the judiciary for his contentious remarks over the last year. He questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and the division of powers between the executive and judiciary.

At various public platforms, Rijiju termed the collegium system “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kiren rijiju judiciary narendra modi cabinet + 2 more
kiren rijiju judiciary narendra modi cabinet + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out