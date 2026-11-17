The Calcutta high court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice against Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, directing him to show cause why appropriate punishments shouldn’t be imposed for his alleged remarks against high court judges. On November 7, Abhishek Banerjee reportedly said that a case he filed over his security downgrade had been only “partly heard”, alleging that the “BJP had exerted pressure”. (PTI File)

This comes days after Banerjee attacked the judiciary for dilly-dallying over a case related to his security downgrade following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government coming to power. The bench of justice Krishna Rao said that the Diamond Harbour MP's social media post “prima facie amounts to interference in the administration of justice.”

“This court has gone through the social media post of Banerjee and the transcript of the post. It clearly indicates that he has committed the act of criminal contempt of the court. The social media post prima facie amounts to interference in the administration of justice,” justice Rao said.

No immediate reaction was available from Abhishek Banerjee on the issue.

What happened On November 7, Abhishek Banerjee reportedly said that a case he filed over his security downgrade had been only “partly heard”, alleging that the “BJP had exerted pressure”.

On Thursday, additional advocate general Billwadal Bhattacharya, representing the state government, submitted a video clip of Banerjee’s statements along with a transcript. He read out excerpts from the transcript in the courtroom.

The Calcutta high court observed that day that Banerjee should submit a list of judges who favour the BJP and those who support the All India Trinamool Congress.

“This court is of the view that a show-cause notice is to be issued to explain within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice as to why appropriate punishments shall not be imposed,” the bench of Justice Rao stated on Tuesday.