Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can AAP score a hat-trick in Delhi? A SWOT analysis

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 06:28 PM IST

Can AAP score a hat-trick in Delhi? A SWOT analysis

New Delhi, The A faces anti-incumbency, corruption allegations and an aggressive BJP in its bid to assume power for a third successive term.

Can AAP score a hat-trick in Delhi? A SWOT analysis
Can AAP score a hat-trick in Delhi? A SWOT analysis

Here is a SWOT analysis of A as it heads to the polls.

Strengths

*A's schemes and programmes like revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity remains its USP as also women's free bus rides and senior citizen pilgrimage grants.

*Announcement of 2,100 monthly honorarium for women, free healthcare for elderly, and 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers will add to its welfare-driven campaign.

*Campaigns like 'Revdi Par Charcha' ensure these benefits remain in public focus, showcasing A's consistent voter outreach.

Weaknesses

*Anti-incumbency looms large, with A completing more than a decade in power. Many voters might feel the need for change, which could affect the party's chances.

*Corruption allegations and arrests of key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have tarnished the party's clean image. Leadership transitions and internal rifts, including departure of key figures like Kailash Gahlot, signal instability that could weaken its campaign.

*The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy has dented Kejriwal's image, with the BJP using it to fuel its campaign against A.

Opportunities

*The elections give A a chance to rebuild its connection with voters. Highlighting its achievements in governance and introducing fresh faces by replacing 20 sitting MLAs show its willingness to adapt.

*Focusing on its local governance model and distancing itself from unsuccessful national-level alliances could help the party regain voter trust and reaffirm itself as a political force of its own in the national capital.

*Ability to address internal weaknesses and counter external threats will determine its future in Delhi politics as well as in national politics.

*The elections will be sort of a referendum on the party's governance model and its promises of providing an alternative approach centred on free welfare schemes to the common man.

Threats

*The BJP remains A's biggest threat with its strong campaign machinery, star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slogans like 'Aapda Nahi Sahenge Badal Kar Rahenge' , will bring change").

*Ongoing corruption investigations and frequent clashes with the LG's office, including disputes over policy decisions like reinstating former bus marshals, could further damage A's credibility and governance narrative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On