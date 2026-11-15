61-year-old Canadian woman travels to Rajasthan to marry dating app match; he backs out
The woman had arrived in India to marry Nitin, a 31-year-old man from Panipat in Haryana, with whom she had been in contact for around a year.
A 61-year-old Canadian woman who travelled to India to marry a man she had met on a dating app was left stranded in Rajasthan after he allegedly called off the wedding, saying she was too old, police said.
The woman had arrived in India to marry Nitin, a 31-year-old man from Panipat in Haryana, with whom she had been in contact for around a year, news agency PTI reported.
The matter came to light after she approached the Canadian Embassy for help, following which police intervened.
The incident was reported from Neemrana in Rajasthan's Behror district. At the embassy's request, local police took both the woman and Nitin to the police station for questioning on Friday.
How Canadian woman met Panipat man on dating app
Neemrana SHO Surendra Yadav said Nitin had connected with the Canadian woman through a dating app around a year ago. As they continued communicating and their relationship developed, the two decided to get married.
On November 11, the woman landed in Delhi on a tourist visa. Nitin received her at the airport and took her to a flat in Neemrana owned by his maternal uncle and aunt.
She stayed there with him for two days. However, when she raised the subject of marriage, Nitin allegedly backed out, citing her age as the reason, Yadav said.
Canadian woman moved to care centre, efforts on to send her home
The woman is currently staying at a care centre in Kotputli as authorities work to arrange her return to Canada.
Nitin, who works as a teacher at a private school in Panipat, is being questioned by the police.
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