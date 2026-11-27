Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday refused to comment on the delimitation bill, saying she had not seen it and questioning how she could comment without reviewing it. She said theirs is a disciplined party and that when they receive the agenda of Parliament’s special sitting, Amol Kolhe, their leader, will issue a whip.

NCP–SP leader Supriya Sule.

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“I do not know that. I do not know anything,” she said when asked about Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cannot stop the passage of the delimitation bill. Sule refused to comment on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s softened stance on delimitation, which indicated they would support it if it were fair. “You will have to ask the DMK,” she said.

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“If you have to take an exam, you must do your homework. You will have to study history, geography, physics. I do not know how I will speak until I get the exam paper [agenda]. I have not even received the syllabus. I can only speak after I get the syllabus.”

Deep Dive What conditions has Supriya Sule set for NCP-SP support for the delimitation bill? Sule said support depends on implementing women’s reservation, increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states, and giving opposition parties adequate representation on the delimitation commission. The party will review the bill’s provisions before deciding. Why is delimitation linked to women’s reservation in the proposed bills? The 2023 law makes women’s reservation subject to a Census followed by delimitation. Since reserved seats are assigned to constituencies, the boundaries must be fixed before the quota can take effect. What does delimitation change, and why is the proposed exercise disputed? Delimitation determines how many Lok Sabha seats each state gets and how constituency boundaries are drawn. Critics have questioned how seats would be allocated, including whether using 2011 Census figures could reduce southern states’ relative representation.

The comments came amid speculation that the NCP-SP, a key constituent of the opposition bloc, could support the government on a Constitution amendment and the delimitation bills to roll out women’s quota that did not get the required support earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} The Union government on Thursday said a special sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30, fuelling speculation that it was looking to reintroduce the bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union government on Thursday said a special sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30, fuelling speculation that it was looking to reintroduce the bills. {{/usCountry}}

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NCP-SP has eight members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. It voted against the bills when they were first moved in April.

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Sule on Thursday said any support for the bill is conditional on three things: “First, the women’s reservation must be implemented. Second, there should be a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, and third, opposition parties should have adequate representation in the delimitation commission that will redraw the boundaries.”

She said delimitation should be viewed in the context of increasing population. “The population in parliamentary constituencies is increasing, and it is becoming difficult for MPs like me to manage it.”

Sule said that their party will review the provisions. “If they align with the three issues we have raised, we can support the bill,” said Sule.

She added that her party will vote for the bill if it is in the country’s interest. “There have been instances where the ruling and opposition parties have come together on issues in the country’s interest... The same could happen with the delimitation bill if its provisions are in the country’s interest. Who knows?”