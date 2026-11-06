CAPFs debated merit, ex-Agniveer postings before Union Cabinet’s Agnipath overhaul approval

The central armed police forces (CAPFs) debated how to assess Agniveer merit for induction and where to post these highly trained soldiers to ensure smooth integration with existing personnel without friction, before all of the short-term military recruits were given a retention option.

The CAPFs were awaiting clarity on how merit was to be established for the ex-Agniveers. (PTI)

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Seventy-five per cent of the first Agniveer batch were set to be released under the Agnipath scheme before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved giving those failing to make the cut after the initial four-year service an option to remain in service for two more years. Agniveers were offered a route to enrol as regular soldiers at the end of the extended period.

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In March 2023, the government announced a 10% Agniveer quota in CAPFs and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test when the scheme was first notified. They had to take the written test, and ex-Agniveers could join as constables (general duty), the junior-most functional rank. “The quota increased from 10 to 50% in CAPFs, a substantial increase. More than that, the issue concerned 50% of former soldiers being inducted directly while the other 50% had to clear all tests. It was a challenge to ensure this would not affect the morale of those who had to clear all tests to get inducted,” said an officer.

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Deep Dive Why were CAPFs concerned about inducting ex-Agniveers? Officials were concerned about how to assess merit when some ex-Agniveers could be exempt from recruitment tests while regular CAPF candidates had to pass them. They also wanted to prevent friction and protect personnel morale during integration. How are CAPFs preparing to integrate ex-Agniveers? The Home Ministry formed an ex-Agniveer cell to gather feedback on induction and career progression, and appointed the CRPF as the nodal agency. CAPF chiefs were also considering where to post and how to reorient the former soldiers. Who will receive the revised Agnipath service extension? The revised framework applies to Agniveers already in service, according to officials cited in the reports. Its provisions are to be reviewed before any extension to future batches.

{{^usCountry}} The CAPFs were awaiting clarity on how merit was to be established for the 50% ex-Agniveers because there was to be no test, written or physical, during their induction until the Union Cabinet’s retention approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CAPFs were awaiting clarity on how merit was to be established for the 50% ex-Agniveers because there was to be no test, written or physical, during their induction until the Union Cabinet’s retention approval. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, who on Wednesday announced the Cabinet’s decision, said there would be no reservation for ex-Agniveers. “The reservation in the paramilitary forces and states was announced when 75% of soldiers were to be released back into society.”

He said the defence forces are offering all 75% Agniveers a chance to join back and also enrol as regular soldiers after completing their tenure. “This is why, after this, no reservation, whether in paramilitary forces or state government, will exist because the Indian defence forces are providing them all an opportunity to rejoin for a second engagement period of two years and after that to become regular soldiers in the armed forces.”

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Merit assessment and integration within CAPFs gained urgency after the government made changes to the Agnipath scheme over the last year. The first two Agniveer batches from the Navy and Air Force were due to complete their tenure in November and December, making them eligible for reemployment in the CAPFs.

People aware of the matter said Union home ministry officials held meetings on how to decide merit among the Agniveers and avoid friction between regular CAPF personnel, who have to pass three tests.

In November 2025, the government exempted ex-Agniveers from all written, physical efficiency, or physical standard tests for enrolment in the CAPFs.

Officials said the ministry also formed an ex-Agniveer cell this year. The cell was taking feedback and inputs from all CAPFs regarding the induction and career progression of the ex-Agniveers.

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The Central Reserve Police Force was appointed the nodal agency for their induction and career progression across all CAPFs.

A second officer said all CAPF chiefs were holding internal discussions with their senior officers on ways to induct the former soldiers into the force in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s announcement. “This looked like an easy transition, but it is a challenging one. Soldiers are highly trained and motivated.”

The second officer said the Agniveer job is proactive, while it is reactive in CAPFs, barring counter-insurgency or counter-militancy operations. “All chiefs were taking inputs to find the best place to post highly trained soldiers and reorient them. ...this would not have been the first time such a transition happened. There are hundreds and thousands of cases, especially in the early years of BSF [Border Security Force] when the force took army personnel on deputation.”

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The officer added that many officers enjoyed the work culture and decided to continue their service in the CAPFs. “There are also many cases of army officers joining state police forces too.”

Brigadier (Retd) Rohit Nautiyal joined the CRPF as a deputy inspector general and was posted in Srinagar in 2022 after serving the Army for 32 years. He retired from the CRPF last week after a three-year tenure post-reemployment.

Decorated Colonel (retired) Nectar Sanjebam of the 21 Para Special Forces, who led the 2015 surgical strikes in Myanmar, was inducted into the Manipur Police as a senior superintendent (combat).