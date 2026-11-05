Agniveer scheme: Extension brings relief but kin seek job security

The move comes weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the Agnipath scheme’s provisions.

The Union cabinet has decided to give Agniveers who failed to make the cut to serve beyond four years an option to remain in service for two more years and offered them a route to enrol as regular soldiers in the armed forces at the end of the extended period, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said on Wednesday.

Families of Agniveers across states welcomed the Centre’s decision to extend the service of recruits by two years on Wednesday, saying it would give them more time to build a career in the armed forces and another opportunity to qualify for permanent enrolment. However, some said the extension was only a partial relief and that they hoped their children would eventually secure regular service.

In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, families of two Agniveers welcomed the decision but said they wanted longer service. Khemkaran Singh and Gagan Singh, both from Tilchhvi village, joined the Army in 2025. “The Agniveers’ service should be extended to 15 years. The two-year extension is also a welcome decision,” said Khemkaran’s father, Kunwar Singh. Gagan’s father, Dharmendra Singh, said, “A two-year extension is half a loaf better than none.”

In West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, Naren Pradhan welcomed the decision for his 22-year-old son Abigyan, who had opted to continue in the Army when given the choice. “He was eager to put in more years. I am extremely happy that the government took a formal decision today,” he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior-based coaching institute teacher Sanju Parmar said the announcement had changed the mood among young aspirants. “The aspirants were waiting for this decision for the past four years and a chance to get permanent will definitely change the scenario,” he said. In Bhind, Anuj Bhadoriya’s father, Jeetu, called it a proud moment, saying his son would now have a fair chance at permanent service. A mother of an Agniveer in Raisen, however, said the government should allow recruits to marry after four years of service.

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Rajni Devi, mother of 22-year-old Agniveer Sachin Joshi, said the extension had brought relief to the family. “We just want him to complete a full service term and retire like any other soldier,” she said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also welcomed the decision, calling it an important step in the interest of youth. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union cabinet’s decision to approve a two-year ‘second tour of duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme is an important step in the interest of youth. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for this decision,” Dhami said.

Retired commodore Gauri Mishra said the extension would benefit both recruits and the armed forces by retaining trained and experienced personnel. “They need young force but they also need experienced. So, Armed Forces are the long term beneficiary and Agniveer is getting the immediate benefit,” she said.

BJP national media convener Ashish Agrawal, in a post on X, said, “This decision will better utilise the experience, training, technical proficiency, and military skills of the Agniveers while providing them with more opportunities for national service. The Modi government’s resolve is clear: honouring soldiers, empowering youth, and prioritising national security!”