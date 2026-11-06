‘Win-win solution’: Defence secretary hails Agniveer extension, explains why 75% recruits get 2 more years

“You can also call it a Diwali gift,” Singh said, speaking a day after the Cabinet cleared the change on Wednesday. He said the performance of Agniveers, including in various operations, had prompted the decision to offer them a second term.

How long can the 75% of Agniveers not selected for regular service now serve?

How long can the 75% of Agniveers not selected for regular service now serve?

“... 25% of those [Agniveers] who complete their initial four-year engagement period will be enrolled as regular soldiers. Regarding the remaining 75%, the Indian Defence Forces have recommended—and the Cabinet has approved today—that they be granted a second engagement period of two years,” the CDS said.

Under Agnipath recruitment model, soldiers are recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular service for another 15 years. The extension allows 75 per cent of each batch, who were earlier required to leave after four years, to serve for another two years.

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‘Four-year review built into design’ Singh added that the scheme's four-year review mechanism was designed to assess the performance of Agniveers at the end of their initial period and said that the review found their performance strong enough to justify a second term.

The move comes weeks before the three services were to start releasing 75 per cent of Agniveers from their first batch in phases starting mid-November, mounting to over 18,300 personnel.

The 18,300 soldiers, who were to be released this year, account for three-fourths of the 24,400 recruits inducted into the army, air force and navy in the first round of recruitment. The first batch comprised around 19,000 Agniveers in the army, 2,850 in the IAF and 2,550 in the navy, according to official data.

Centre welcomes revised arrangement Defence minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, saying it would open a pathway for willing Agniveers to join the regular forces after four or six years of service.

The Opposition, meanwhile, questioned the timing of the extension and argued that it “leaves the human problem untouched”.

Congress leader Pawan Khera called the move an “election gimmick” and questioned what would happen to the 75 per cent after the additional two years, warning that they risk being left “unemployed on the streets”.

Union home minister Amit Shah also hailed the move, saying, “every willing Agniveer will be able to serve for another 2 years”. The BJP welcomed the move, saying it would help keep the Army young and operationally ready.

Retired Rear Admiral Gurinder Singh Jawanda called the move “a very, very welcome change”, saying it brings the arrangement closer to the original induction plan.

Retired Major Mohammed Ali Shah described it as “brilliant”, while Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav said the additional service period would give recruits “more experience, more skills and a stronger financial base”.