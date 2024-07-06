Captain Anshuman Singh's widow receives Kirti Chakra. How Army veterans reacted | Video

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously) upon Captain Anshuman Singh for his courageous actions that saved the life of a fellow Army personnel during a fire incident. Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor with the Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion, the Punjab Regiment, was awarded for exhibiting “exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident". The mother and wife of Captain Anshuman Singh receive Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan later also shared pictures from the ceremony on its official X handle.

"President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Captain Anshuman Singh, The Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion The Punjab Regiment, posthumously. Disregarding his own safety, he exhibited exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident," it said.

President Murmu conferred 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, also presented 26 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumously, to the personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory police during a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

Several Army veteran shared a video from the award ceremony that showed Captain Anshuman Singh’s young widow collecting the gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor with the Army Medical Corps, 26TH Battalion Punjab Regiment, was awarded for exhibiting 'exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident'.

Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi (retired), a Shaurya Chakra awardee, wrote, “Thank you for your service to the Nation, Captain Anshuman Singh,#KirtiChakra. The Nation Will Always Remain Indebted to You for Your Sacrifice. Jai Hind."

Wing Commander Aman Choudhary (retired) said, “Captain Anshuman Singh Army Medical Corps. From: Uttar Pradesh. Conferred Kirti Chakra (Posthumously) By the Hon'able President of India! He made supreme sacrifice last year at Siachen Glacier! Salute.”

The gallantry awards were given for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty, the defence ministry said.

"Attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Rashtrapati Ji presented the Gallantry Awards. Our nation is proud of the valour and dedication of our brave soldiers. They exemplify the highest ideals of service and sacrifice. Their courage will always inspire our people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X and also shared photos.

What happened to Captain Anshuman Singh?

In July 2023, a short circuit sparked a fire in an Indian Army ammunition dump at Siachen around 3am. Captain Anushman Singh bravely rescued individuals trapped inside a fibre-glass hut near the dump as it ignited. He also endeavored to retrieve essential medicines from a nearby medical investigation shelter threatened by the fire. Tragically, he sustained severe burns in the process and passed away shortly afterward.

Captain Anushman Singh had married earlier in February after graduating from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. His assignment at Siachen, part of Operation Meghdoot, marked his first posting.