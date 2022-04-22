Home / India News / Car or helicopter? Bihar man spends 3.5 lakh on modifying vehicle
india news

Car or helicopter? Bihar man spends 3.5 lakh on modifying vehicle

  • He is now planning to lend his car-turned-helicopter for wedding functions. "I will use it for bookings in wedding ceremonies" he also said.
The man learned to modify car from YouTube.(ANI)
The man learned to modify car from YouTube.(ANI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

A man in Bihar's Khagaria district converted his hatchback car to make it look like a chopper. The man -- Diwakar Kumar -- spent 3.5 lakhs on the modifications and added rotor blade, tail boom, and more, according to news agency ANI. The vehicle also had red and blue stripes on the side and around the roof.

"I saw it on YouTube and thought of doing this. I have spent 3.5 lakhs on the modification," ANI quoted Diwakar as saying.

Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI
Image courtesy: ANI

He is now planning to lend his car-turned-helicopter for wedding functions. "I will use it for bookings in wedding ceremonies" he also said.

This is not the first time a man in Bihar has come up with such creativity to modify their car. Earlier in February, a resident of Bagaha in Bihar had also modified his Nano car into a helicopter by spending over 2 Lakh. He was also planning to rent it out for a nominal price of 15,000.

Guddu Sharma had decided to modify his car after he noticed a huge demand for helicopters during weddings. The prospective grooms wish to bring their bride home, but due to money problems, they can't afford it, he had said.

In 2019 as well, a man from Chapra city modified his Tata Nano to make it look like a helicopter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bihar
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out