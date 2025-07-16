‘Carefully consider’: India issues fresh travel advisory for citizens in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory to its citizens, asking them to "carefully consider" the evolving situation in the region before going on non-essential travel to Tehran. Israel had struck several military and nuclear sites in Iran under 'Operation Rising Lion', prompting retaliation from Tehran. (AFP)

The embassy, in its advisory posted on X, also asked Indian citizens to remain vigilant of the latest developments in the Middle East region and said they may use commercial flights and available ferry options to leave Iran.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the advisory said.

"They are also advised to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities. Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it added.

The advisory comes amid the recent developments in the Middle East region, with the escalated tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States. Israel had struck major locations in Iran.

Israel-Iran war

Last month, Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure under 'Operation Rising Lion'. Iran vowed a stern response to these attacks and struck back at Israel with missiles and drones. Israel was backed by the United States in its war with Iran.

Israel said that its operation was aimed at thwarting the threat from Iran's nuclear programme and preventing the country from building an atomic weapon.

Later, on June 22, the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities, including those at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, under 'Operation Midnight Hammer', using B-2 stealth bombers and bunker-buster bombs.

Iran responded to the US attacks by launching retaliatory strikes at its bases in Qatar.

Following 12 days of intense fighting, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire agreement.

Though ceasefire violations were reported, the truce held after Trump lambasted Israel and Iran over the same.

The Indian embassy had cautioned its nationals in Iran during the days of the war, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety protocols as prescribed by the authorities of Tehran.

Last week, the US State Department announced a new awareness campaign warning Americans, especially Iranian Americans, of the severe risks of travelling to Iran.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce asked Americans not to travel to Iran. She emphasised that the Iranian regime does not recognise dual nationality and denies consular access to detained US citizens.

"The department is announcing a new awareness campaign warning Americans, especially Iranian Americans, about the continuing severe risks of travel to Iran. The Iranian regime does not recognize dual nationality and routinely denies consular services to detained US citizens. And while the bombing has stopped, that does not mean that it is safe to travel to Iran, it is not," she said during a press briefing.

Bruce further added, "We are also launching a new website dedicated to warning Americans against travel to Iran. And there you have it (Pointing to the website displayed on the screen). You can get that website starting at state.gov...I think if you go to state.gov, you do a search, you will find that quite easily."

She pressed that Washington's travel advisories to its citizens remain in place. "Do not travel to Iran, especially those of you who are the dual citizens who have Iranian heritage. It is not safe for anyone to travel to Iran," Bruce added.

Earlier, Trump had also expressed cautious optimism about avoiding further military action against Iran, noting that Tehran also doesn't want such action against it.

"I hope we're not going to have to do that. I can't imagine wanting to do that. I can't imagine them wanting to do that. They (Iran) want to meet ... They want to work something out. They are very different now than they were two weeks ago," Trump said during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.