Security forces killed Mohammed Lateef Bhat, believed to be the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir, in Kulgam district on Wednesday, ending a year-long hunt. For the last year, since he was reported missing, Bhat, 23, who was from Kulgam, remained the most wanted in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The scene of Lateef Bhat’s killing in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

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According to security force records, Bhat was responsible for attacks on security forces and civilians since his disappearance in November 2025, with help from other local suspects. Bhat was the prime suspect behind last week’s attack on three paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kulgam.

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Little is known about how Bhat joined the terror ranks. Photos circulated last year on social media showed he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy Kashmir Revolution Army on November 17, 2025. Two days later, on November 19, 2025, his family filed a missing complaint at the Kulgam police station.

Also read | Lateef Bhat, last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir, killed in Kulgam encounter

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Deep Dive Who was Lateef Bhat, and why was he wanted by security forces? Bhat was a 23-year-old former carpenter from Kulgam, described in security records as the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir. He was suspected of attacks on CRPF personnel, a police head constable and two migrant workers, as well as foiled attacks on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. How did Lateef Bhat evade security forces for so long? Officials said Bhat used his familiarity with the local terrain to blend into crowds and approach targets on foot. He escaped several security operations, including a cordon in Anantnag and an operation in which his alleged mentor was killed. What happened during Lateef Bhat's final encounter in Kulgam? Security forces trapped Bhat in Kulgam and tried to persuade him to surrender, including through a video call and a phone. He entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am; security forces later killed him.

{{^usCountry}} Since his disappearance, Bhat, a former carpenter, has been linked to the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam. He is also believed to have been behind the July 22 killing of a J&K police head constable, and the foiled attacks on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since his disappearance, Bhat, a former carpenter, has been linked to the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam. He is also believed to have been behind the July 22 killing of a J&K police head constable, and the foiled attacks on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. {{/usCountry}}

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Records listed Bhat as the lone active local terrorist, making him the most wanted. Around five years ago, there were nearly 50-60 local terrorists. In May 2025, the number was down to 17 (14 in Kashmir and three in the Jammu region).

Officials, who asked not to be named, said Bhat took advantage of being a local well-versed in the terrain to mix with the crowd and fire at his targets from close range. “There are similarities between the July 22 murder of the head constable and the attack on the three CRPF personnel. In both cases, the attacker was on foot, merged himself with the crowd and then fired at the security forces. Taking advantage of being familiar with the area since he was a local, he fled on foot on both occasions,” one official, who asked not to be named, said.

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Bhat survived shootouts thrice, including on July 8, when security forces trapped him and other terrorists passing through an Anantnag forest. Zakir Ahmed Ganei, a top category A terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was killed, but Bhat escaped. “The information forces have is that Ganei inducted him into terror ranks and got him trained in the Kulgam forests in 2024 and 2025. Both Ganei and Bhat were from Kulgam,” the officer said.

Ganei went missing two years before Bhat.

Bhat had applied to join Government Degree College in Kulgam after clearing his Class 12 exam but did not enroll.

Bhat was alone when security forces trapped him. Security forces had been hot on his trail for the past seven days since the attack on the CRPF personnel. CCTV footage established his presence at the attack scene. On Monday, the security forces tracked Bhat and his associate. Bhat managed to escape while his associate was killed. The chase continued, and he was killed at Zangalgam when he refused to surrender.

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In August, Police announced a ₹15 lakh reward for any information about Bhat. In July, posters seeking Bhat’s whereabouts were pasted across South Kashmir. Security forces launched dozens of operations to track him down, but he always managed to escape.

Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said it was important to get Bhat as he was a local. He added that, unlike foreign terrorists, it was easier for him to conduct his anti-national activities. “Being a local helps, and so he rose to become the local commander of the outfit in a short time. He has attacked police and civilians too,” he said.