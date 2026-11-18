Cattle owners can’t let livestock roam roads, endangering lives: Madras HC
The bench directed authorities to take immediate steps to catch stray cattle.
Cattle owners cannot allow their livestock to roam freely on public roads, endangering lives and disrupting traffic, the Madras high court said on Tuesday, as it directed authorities across Tamil Nadu to conduct regular drives to seize stray cattle.
A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and justice G Arul Murugan directed municipal authorities across the state to conduct drives and seize all cattle found straying or tethered across roads.
“Public roads are meant for the safe movement of people and vehicles. No cattle owner has the right to let livestock wander onto public streets, endangering human lives and disrupting traffic,” the bench said.
It said all cattle owners must obtain “valid licences to keep cattle”, and “every licensed animal must carry a tag to help authorities identify its owner”. Besides, it directed the police to provide protection to municipal teams during such operations and ensure that cattle owners do not obstruct or threaten workers.
The court issued the series of directions as it dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against stray cattle in Thiruverkadu municipality.
The bench said authorities must strictly enforce section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997, which prohibits keeping notified animals, including cattle and buffaloes, in urban areas without a valid licence. It also directed authorities to ensure that all cattle owners inspect cattle sheds to check hygiene, waste disposal and domestic tethering. Every licensed animal must also carry a tag to help identify its owner.
The court noted that under the Act, authorities can seize stray or unlicensed cattle and impound them in municipal pounds.If cattle owners fail to claim the animals within 48 hours by paying the applicable fines and feeding charges, authorities can auction them or hand them over to recognised Gaushalas (cattle shelters), it said.
The bench directed authorities to take immediate steps to catch stray cattle, including by deploying dedicated teams and conducting regular seizure drives. It also asked them to impose fines on cattle owners, collect maintenance and feeding charges before releasing impounded animals, and take criminal action against repeat offenders.
The bench also ordered authorities to issue public notices through local announcements and newspapers, warning cattle owners about the penalties, impounding rules and criminal consequences.
The PIL was filed by advocate M Kamesh, who sought directions to keep a check on stray cattle on roads in Thiruverkadu. In his plea, he said the cattle frequently blocked traffic, caused road accidents and endangered commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders. He also pointed out that cattle resting on poorly-lit roads at night posed a danger to motorists.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAyesha Arvind
Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She covers High Courts and tribunals across southern India, and believes that important legal developments do not only come from New Delhi. Her work focuses on bringing significant decisions and developments from the region to a wider audience and explaining what they mean beyond the courtroom. She tries to make legal material accessible by translating legal jargon into clear, readable prose and putting pleas, lawsuits, judgments and legal developments in context. She also looks at their political realities and practical consequences for people. Ayesha is committed to the standards of integrity journalism requires. She places a premium on accuracy and fairness, and believes that journalism's powerful voice must be tempered by humility and a sense of proportion. Over almost two decades in journalism, she has covered law and order, civil law, crime and other areas of legal affairs. Her work includes breaking news, legal affairs stories, online analysis and commentary. Ayesha is deeply interested in the law, court judgments and the Constitution because they shape everyday life. She believes every citizen should have a basic understanding of them. What she enjoys most about covering courts is that every story brings something new to learn.Read More