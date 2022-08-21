CBI circular against Manish Sisodia, others over excise policy. What it means

As the CBI intensifies probe over the Delhi liquor policy, a circular has been issued by the central agency against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other accused in the excise policy case. This follows the 14-hour-long searches at Sisodia's home on Friday. An FIR was then filed in the matter by the CBI against more than 10 people, including the Delhi deputy chief minister.

Now, the circular underlines restrictions on Sisodia and others from travelling abroad. With this, immigration authorities "are alerted in case anyone travels out of India,” an officer was quoted as saying in an HT report.

