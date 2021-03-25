IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CBI conducts searches at over 100 places in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud worth 3,700 crore
For the cases against lower rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.(HT PHOTO.)
For the cases against lower rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI conducts searches at over 100 places in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud worth 3,700 crore

  • The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at over 100 places in 11 states/Union Territories.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:10 PM IST

In a nationwide special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at over 100 places in 11 states/Union Territories, in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud amounting to over 3,700 crore.

More details to follow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP