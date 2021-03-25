CBI conducts searches at over 100 places in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud worth ₹3,700 crore
In a nationwide special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at over 100 places in 11 states/Union Territories, in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud amounting to over ₹3,700 crore.
