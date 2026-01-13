CBI questions TVK chief Vijay in Karur stampede case probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned actor-turned-politician and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay (the mononym by which Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is better known), in connection with its investigation into the Karur stampede case, officials said, with many of the questions having to do with his delayed arrival the venue -- sparking chaos in an already restive crowd in a cramped area. TVK chief Vijay arrived at Chennai Airport to emplane for Delhi in Chennai on Monday. Vijay appeared before the CBI in Delhi for a probe into the Karur stampede. (TVK)

Vijay, agency officials said, reached headquarters in Delhi around 11.30 am and was questioned by investigators till around 6.15 pm.Anticipating a huge turnout of his supporters outside the office, several units of central paramilitary forces and Delhi police were deployed at the CGO Complex. Around 60-70 fans of the Tamil superstar had gathered outside the CBI headquarters before his questioning.

Officials said Vijay sought exemption from the agency from appearing before further this week on account of Pongal following which it has been decided that he will again be called on a later date.

The federal anti-corruption agency is investigating the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the deaths of at least 41 people and injuring many others.

CBI took over the probe into the case on October 26 following a Supreme Court direction.

The Tamil Nadu government filed an affidavit in the apex court in December urging it to recall its order for a CBI probe and allow the probe to continue under the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Madras High Court.

The agency officials cited above, added on condition of anonymity that Vijay was asked about the permission for the event, arrangements made for crowd management, security measures, etc and also the reason for him reaching the rally venue several hours later than he was supposed to.

Apart from Vijay, , the officials said, Tamil Nadu cadre senior officer, S Davidson Devasirvatham, who is currently director general of police (armed police) in the state, was also questioned at CBI headquarters on Monday. Officials said Devasirvatham was questioned separately from Vijay.

Earlier, CBI officials visited the stampede site a couple of times, collected documentary and digital evidence, and questioned over 200 people. Those questioned include victims’ families, party workers, local policemen, district administration officials, and event organisers.

While ordering a CBI probe in the stampede in October, a Supreme Court bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also set up a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, along with two IPS officers from the Tamil Nadu cadre to monitor the investigation.

Noting the political undertones of the case, the court said at the time that top police officers have made comments before the media without having regard for the gravity of the incident, which may create a doubt in the minds of the citizenry regarding an impartial and fair investigation.

The TVK has previously claimed that the stampede was a conspiracy aimed at discrediting the fledgling party and sought a CBI probe into the tragedy.