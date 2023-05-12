Pass percentage dips as CBSE declares Class 12 exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 12 examination results with the overall pass percentage decreasing by 5.38 percentage points compared to last year when exams were conducted in two parts in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE said 1660511 students appeared in the Class 12 examination this year. (Twitter)

The pass percentage remained higher than in the pre-pandemic year (2019) when the exams were held in a single term. The overall pass percentage this year is 87.33% compared to 92.71% last year. Officials said the two-term exams helped increase the pass percentage last year.

“For this batch of 2022-23, the board resumed one term annual examination mode, and therefore the pass percentage has come down. However, the pass percentage remained higher than the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 83.4%,” a CBSE official said.

The number of 90% and 95% scorers also decreased in comparison to last year but remained higher in comparison to pre-pandemic year 2019.

In both 2020 and 2021, the CBSE declared Class 10 and Class 12 results based on the Supreme Court-approved tabulation policy as the exams could not be held in view of the pandemic.

CBSE conducted exams in two terms for the 2022 batch. The board gave weightage in 30:70 to term one and term two exam performance of students while preparing the final results last year.

The board resumed normal single-term annual exams for the 2022-23 batch. The exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

CBSE said 1660511 students appeared in the Class 12 examination this year, out of which 1450174 passed.

Girls performed better than boys by 6%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68% and 84.67% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students was 60%.

In a series of tweets, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students who cleared the Class 12 exam, saying it is a moment to rejoice in success and cherish the fruits of hard work. He said it was gladdening to learn that this year also girls have outshone boys. “Over the years, a striking feature of the results have been the performance of girl students,” he said. “More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls’ education.”

He urged students not to feel disheartened in case the results did not meet their expectations. “Many friends might not have met expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person’s ability. Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up.”

As many as 112838 students have scored 90% and above marks this year in comparison to 134797 students last year while 22622 95% and above marks compared to 33432 students in 2022.

The number of top scorers remained higher in comparison to 2019 when 94299 students scored 90% and above and 17693 students 95% and above.

In region-wise performance, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru (98.64%), Chennai (97.4%), and Delhi West (93.24%), Chandigarh (91.84%), and Delhi East at 91.5%. The pass percentage remained lowest in the Prayagraj region at 78.05%.

Like previous years, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 97.51% followed by the Central Tibetan School Administration (96.77%) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (82.51%).

The board continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It said it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks.

