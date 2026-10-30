CBSE revises Class 9 scheme 6th time in 7 months; drops 3 planned curricular components

The dropping of three planned curricular components for students currently in Class 9 on Thursday is the latest in a series of changes to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) scheme of studies since the 2026-27 academic year began on April 1.

CBSE said Individuals in Society and the CT and AI modules would not be part of the Class 9 curriculum in 2026-27. (Representative file photo)

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In nearly seven months between April 2 and October 29, the board has issued multiple circulars, notifications and clarifications, including successive changes to its three-language policy introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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The latest move came six days after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for Classes 9 to 12 on October 23.

In a circular dated October 29, CBSE said Individuals in Society and the CT and AI modules would not be part of the Class 9 curriculum in 2026-27, while Environmental Education would be excluded when the same batch moves to Class 10 in 2027-28. The changes do not apply to the current Class 10 batch.

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{{^usCountry}} The circular, signed by Dr Praggya M Singh, professor and director (academics), said the exclusions were intended “to align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule”. It did not specify when the components would be introduced for subsequent batches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The circular, signed by Dr Praggya M Singh, professor and director (academics), said the exclusions were intended “to align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule”. It did not specify when the components would be introduced for subsequent batches. {{/usCountry}}

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NCERT’s CT and AI module covers AI in everyday life, machine learning, misinformation, data privacy and responsible use of AI. The council is yet to release the Individuals in Society textbook; the Environmental Education textbook for Class 10 is expected next year.

Also Read:Supreme Court directs CBSE to extend 3rd language policy exemption to Class 6 students

CBSE did not respond to HT queries on the reasons for the changes, and the future implementation timeline. However, People familiar with the development said the latest circular was intended to clarify provisions for the current Class 9 batch as it progresses to Class 10.

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“Our foremost priority is to safeguard students’ interests by clearly communicating the academic and examination-related provisions well in advance. The emphasis is on encouraging students to focus on meaningful learning rather than solely the examinations,” one of them said.

From phased language rollout to mid-session mandate

On April 2, CBSE released its revised scheme of studies for Classes 9 and 10, aligned with NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. It proposed a phased rollout of the three-language formula, beginning with Class 6 in 2026-27 and reaching Class 10 by 2030-31. The scheme also planned advanced-level options in Mathematics and Science, vocational education, art education, physical education and well-being, and interdisciplinary learning.

Also Read: CBSE says no to Class 6 exemption from 3-language rule; SC suggests 2027 rollout

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Under the original language framework, R1 referred to the first language, R2 to a second distinct language, and R3 to a third language. At least two of the three were to be native Indian languages. R1 and R2 would have board examinations, while R3 would be assessed internally. The initial rollout envisaged R3 progressing one grade each year.

On April 9, however, CBSE clarified that R3 would “not [be] applicable till the academic session 2029-30 at the class 9 level”. It also allowed an optional third language at the R1/R2 level until 2028-29.

Barely five weeks later, on May 15, the board mandated three languages for Class 9 from July 1, with at least two being Indian languages. Acknowledging the change, it said: “Given that the current academic session commenced in April 2026, CBSE has decided to adopt a transitional approach to align its Scheme of Studies with the NCERT syllabus.”

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The circular directed schools to use Class 6 textbooks for R3 until dedicated material became available, citing a 75-80% overlap in core language competencies between the middle and secondary stages. It also suggested interim arrangements to address shortages of qualified language teachers.

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On June 5, HT reported that the May directive appeared to contradict a recommendation ratified by CBSE’s governing body in December 2025 to continue the existing scheme, particularly for languages, until NCERT released graded textbooks.

On June 29, CBSE granted a one-time relaxation to students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who had already chosen two non-native languages. They could continue studying those languages while adding an Indian language as their third. The board said: “No student shall be disadvantaged due to this alignment. The focus remains on joyful, meaningful language learning, not on examination.”

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The board issued R3 assessment resources on July 2 and detailed implementation guidelines on July 10, retaining the transitional relief for existing batches.

Supreme Court flags implementation concerns

The language policy also became the subject of litigation. On July 15, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre on petitions challenging the revised policy, with parents citing shortages of textbooks and teachers. The next day, Justice BV Nagarathna questioned the decision to introduce a compulsory third language in Class 9, saying, “Don’t start a new language in 9th.”

In August, the court asked CBSE to consider transitional relief for the current Class 6 batch and address concerns over teachers and course material. On September 28, it directed CBSE to extend to Class 6 the relief already available to Classes 7 to 9, allowing students to study R3 without a mandatory Class 10 board examination in it.

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Also Read: Schools as markers of class and aspirations

While retaining all the clarifications related to language policy till July 10 in its October 29 circular, CBSE has also provided a mechanism to replace a failed language in the Class 10 result. If a student scores less than 33% in either R1 or R2 but passes an additional optional language, the optional language may replace the failed language for result computation. The optional language must be selected from the 45 languages listed by the board and must be different from all three compulsory languages — R1, R2 and R3. This is separate from R3, which remains compulsory and is assessed internally. For subjects assessed through both internal assessment and the Board examination, students must secure at least 33% in the combined marks to pass.

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Educationist Keshav Agarwal welcomed the objective of multilingual education, saying learning languages can improve communication, cultural understanding and cognitive flexibility.

“However, implementation will be crucial. Schools will need qualified language teachers, adequate instructional time and clarity regarding the languages available to students,” he said adding that R3 should promote meaningful communication rather than rote learning and examination pressure, while avoiding unnecessary burdens on students preparing for competitive entrance tests.

Nine subjects in Class 9; must pass 5 in Class 10

The October 29 circular requires the current Class 9 batch to study nine compulsory subjects: R1, R2, R3, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, and Vocational Education. Students may choose one optional subject from 57 listed options; an optional language must differ from R1, R2 and R3. Vocational education remains compulsory. Students can choose Kaushal Vikas, assessed internally by schools, or one of 22 skill subjects, which require a Class 10 board examination. Students passing a skill subject will also receive a certificate under the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

The board’s latest circular in its frequently asked questions (FAQs) also clarified the Class 10 examination and pass criteria. Students must secure at least 33% in each of the five compulsory board-exam subjects, R1, R2, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, calculated by combining internal assessment and board examination marks. A passed skill subject can replace a failed Mathematics, Science or Social Science subject in result computation, but this does not apply to Kaushal Vikas. A passed optional language can similarly replace a failed R1 or R2 language, provided it is different from all three compulsory languages.

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The circular also provides flexibility for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), who must take one compulsory language with a board examination and can choose their remaining four board-examination subjects from a specified list. They may opt for up to two skill subjects, except Automotive; Information Technology, Computer Applications and AI cannot be taken together.

Sudha Acharya, principal of Delhi-based ITL School, said the changes could ease examination pressure.

“Having five compulsory Board-examination subjects in Class 10 can help reduce unnecessary examination pressure and allow students to focus more on learning rather than examinations alone.” She welcomed the flexibility to choose skill subjects and provisions for CwSN as steps towards a more inclusive scheme.