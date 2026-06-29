CBSE vs Vedant after board flags ‘blatant lie’ over Class 12 re-evaluation results: ‘9 marks increased’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reportedly countered a Class 12 student who had said he applied for re-evaluation. While the student, Vedant Shrivastava, claimed that his overall marks increased by only two - one in Maths and one in Computer Science, the CBSE said that his Physics score also increased by nine marks. Vedant Shrivastava claimed that he only got a 2-mark increase after CBSE re-evaluation results. (X/@VEDANTSHRIV17)

"I got my re-evaluation results. I had applied for 11 questions and only got two marks increased in my re-evaluation results," Shrivastava said in a video he shared on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, CBSE later dismissed Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, and called them "factually incorrect" and a "blatant lie." The board further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed and those pending are in the final stages of review.

Vedant's counter to CBSE After reports of CBSE dismissing Vedant's claims surfaced on social media, the student presented another counter, saying that the nine marks increase in Physics that the board was referring to did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation.

"They are my true marks which you guys don't gave me earlier because you exchanged my answer sheet, and 2 marks were increased 1 mark each in CS (Computer Science) and Maths," Vedant said in a tweet.

Also Read: ‘Show the terrorists' faces!’: Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, student at centre of CBSE row, mocks familiar insults

Who is Vedant Shrivastava? Vedant Shrivastava was recently at earlier at the centre of another controversy after he flagged a mix-up of his Physics exam paper. The CBSE released Class 12 exam results on May 13. Days later on May 19, Vedant said he received "unexpectedly low marks" in Physics and claimed that when he received scanned copies of his papers, he realised that the Physics answer sheet linked to his roll number did not belong to him.

"I studied for an entire year. I sacrificed sleep, peace of mind, outings, everything for these exams. And now I don’t even know whether my actual Physics paper was checked. Do students really deserve this?" he said in a post on X on May 23.

His post surfaced at a time when many other students were flagging discrepancies with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system. However, his post became a subject of trolling and abusive comments online, with some users even labelling him "anti-national" and even "Pakistani".

However, the tags given to him soon received backlash online and Vedant garnered immense support, including from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who said: “A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice. But instead of help, he got abuse—BJP's IT cell branded him an ‘Anti-National’, called him a ‘Soros agent’, a part of the ‘Deep State’."

Vedant's claims on the Physics paper As he claimed on Sunday that his marks only increased by two after re-evaluation results, he also referenced the CBSE paper that he had earlier claimed was misplaced. "In the answer sheet that got exchanged, my marks didn't increase at all. The only 2 marks that I got additionally were in my Maths and Computer Science papers," Shrivastava said in the video.

The CBSE announced the phased release of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation outcomes on June 21.