CCTV captures puzzled commuters at Lal Quila metro station during Delhi blast | Video

Days after at least 10 people were killed in a blast near Red Fort in Delhi, fresh visuals have surfaced, showing commuters pacing around in confusion at the Lal Quila metro station nearby. The probe after the blast near Red Fort led the police to uncover the terror module in Faridabad.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

The footage, released by PTI news agency, shows commuters moving about and a person sitting behind a food stall when a loud sound is heard, with the CCTV camera shaking.

Following the explosion, people can be seen stopping and looking around to identify the source of the sound, as confusion prevails.

Some of the commuters are later seen pointing towards a certain direction, seemingly to point out where the loud sound came from to a police personnel, who emerges in the footage later.

The police officer is then seen going towards the direction of the explosion, with some people also rushing to the spot.

Following the blast, which took place in a car, senior officials have directed all district police units to remain alert and to monitor CCTV footage across the city.

“CCTV surveillance and social media monitoring are being undertaken simultaneously to ensure no clue is missed,” an officer told PTI news agency.

Investigators have also, through CCTV footage and other accounts, pieced together the last movements of the driver of the car which exploded, Dr Umar Nabi.

Nabi is the primary suspect who, along with two other associates – Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid – had pooled ₹26 lakh in cash and bought around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

Police investigation revealed Faridabad ‘link’

Probe into the explosion revealed that the blast on November 10 evening was also linked to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad earlier in the day.

The police had, on the morning of November 10, announced that 360 kg of ammonium nitrate had been recovered from the rented house of Dr Muzamil Shakeel of Faridabad's Al Falah University. The Jammu and Kashmir police later said 2,900 kg of explosives had been recovered from in and around the university.

The probe after the blast later in the day led the police to uncover the terror module in Faridabad, which included Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed, along with Nabi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which joined the investigation, has also detained three more doctors,all recently associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The detainees include Dr Mushtakeem, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka who had returned from China after completing his MBBS and was interning at Al-Falah Medical College, Dr Mohammad, and Dr Rehaan Hayat, who completed her MBBS from Al-Falah.