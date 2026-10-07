CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: FIR filed over Oppn's sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan demanding CEC's resignation

The entire Opposition has come together to demand the resignation of the CEC. Several INDIA bloc MPs protested on Tuesday to demand the CEC's ouster and marched towards the Election Commission of India in Delhi. Many of them, including Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, were briefly detained at Delhi's Akashvani Bhavan after they staged a sit-in.

The protest by the Opposition leaders comes after alleged irregularities in decisions taken by the poll body, particularly the Special Intensive Revision exercise, an issue which has been a major point of contention ever since last year's Bihar assembly polls, when the current nationwide SIR exercise was commenced.

Apart from the Opposition MPs, other student organisations and activists have also taken out marches demanding the CEC's resignation.

ECI says 'no party sought meeting till 4 pm'

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that no political party had formally sought an appointment with the poll panel before 4 pm, as the Opposition MPs protested in the national capital.

The ECI said it was informed by Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of MPs led by Gandhi wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum.

Jantar Mantar 2.0

Political pressure group Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that they will launch a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 against the CEC.

CJP's co-convener Saurav said that on Wednesday, October 7, he will reach the Parliament Street police station at 10:00 am to “intimate” the Delhi Police of their protest on October 10, 2026.

“The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, Dipke said, "One Nation, One Election is just a slogan. The actual intention of the ruling dispensation is to push the country toward 'one nation, one political party'."

He also alleged that Maharashtra police was issuing notices to CJP protesters, pressuring them not to attend the Delhi protest.

"It is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar. The police stated (in the notice) that the agitation is going to be "violent". How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?'' he asked.

"Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like Delhi Police? What do they have to do if a person is going to Delhi from Chandrapur?" he added.